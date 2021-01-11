Ajax project moving closer to completion

RACINE — It has been almost three years since Cardinal Capital Management of West Allis, announced the redevelopment of the Uptown land that once housed the Ajax Industrial complex.
There has been enough progress for the company to announce last week it will start taking rental applications today.
The new apartment complex sits at 1500 Clark St.
Terry Wilson, the asset management and development leasing director, said there has been great progress.
She said there was some concern that the COVID-19 pandemic or the weather might slow things down, but they have received the go-ahead to start taking applications from potential renters.
Shannon Powell, communications director for the City of Racine, said the project represents the first new large-scale construction of multifamily housing in the city in a long time.
“We are very excited about the progress being made at the Ajax site,” Powell said. “This project transforms an old, abandoned, industrial site and breathes new life into the Uptown neighborhood.”
“It is important that we create spaces for everyone in our community to live, raise a family and call home,” Powell added.
Powell concluded by noting the city’s appreciation for the Cardinal Capital Group’s partnership and continued investment in the City of Racine.
Ajax II
When the project was first announced, Cardinal Capital Management planned two apartment complexes on the site, one that represented affordable housing and another at market rates.
In order to receive housing credits from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, the building with affordable rates was constructed first.
At a later date, Cardinal Capital Management will construct a second building at 1600 Clark.
The building at 1500 Clark has 38 one-bedroom/one-bathroom apartments and 16 two-bedroom/one-bath apartments, for a total of 54 units.
Wilson said the apartments were state-of-the-art for affordable housing and include microwaves, washer/dryer, and appliances.
“They are beautiful,” she said of the apartments.
Public-private partnership
In order to facilitate the project, the City of Racine and Cardinal Capital Management agreed to the following:
- $1 million site remediation and parking incentive, $500,000 from the 2019 Intergovernmental Revenue fund and $500,000 from the 2020 IG fund.
- A developer-funded “pay-as-you-go” tax incremental district development incentive not to exceed $3 million paid out as 90% of all tax increments attributable to the market-rate portion of the project from 2020 to 2031.
- A $900,000 loan from the city to Cardinal, secured by a Cardinal Capital Corporate Guaranty as well as a subordinated lien against the property. The city received the loan on behalf of Cardinal from the state Board of Commissioners of Public Lands to close the funding gap for the project and grant Cardinal access to an interest rate below 4% according to City Administrator Jim Palenick. Cardinal will pay debt service on the loan monthly.
- The city will provide Cardinal a $600,000, 20-year, 1% interest community development block grant multi-family housing loan for the affordable housing part of the project.
- The city will make and fund any necessary upgrades to water transmission mains within Clark Street to serve the project at an estimated cost of $275,000.
- The city will waive residential equivalent connection fees, an estimated cost of $50,500.
- The city agrees to assist Cardinal with acquiring additional grant funding or low interest loan funding for the cost of remediation and demolition of the site.
In exchange, Cardinal has agreed to:
- A minimum investment of $21 million in hard construction costs on the site.
- Commitment to the Racine Works program
- To meet Enterprise Green Communities and Green Certification criteria, including providing electric vehicle charging stations.
- A $12 million minimum increment guaranty to the increased property assessment is set to begin in 2022 and continue through the termination of the TID.
Historical site
Ajax was originally part of the Walker Manufacturing Co. and is listed on the national and state registers of historic places. The plant turned out mufflers, jacks and tires.
The bulk of the old complex was demolished two decades ago; Cardinal demolished what was left to make room for the two new buildings. The arch in the entryway was salvaged to pay homage to the original Ajax complex.
The historic Pabst tavern that sits nearby, at the corner of Clark and 16th streets, also was salvaged.
The tavern was built in 1901 to resemble the Pabst factory in Milwaukee. It is currently being used as the construction office.
In an agreement with the City of Racine, the tavern will be rented to the Racine Police Department for $10/month during the 11-year life of the TID (tax incremental district), created as part of the negotiations with the city for affordable housing.