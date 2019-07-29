RACINE — The meeting the Uptown Business Improvement District has advocated for — to discuss the delays in the proposed redevelopment of the Ajax site — has been scheduled, but it looks like the BID will be unable to attend.
A meeting of the Committee of the Whole, a committee that includes all members of the City Council, to discuss the development has been scheduled for 6 p.m. on July 30 at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., Room 303. Members of the Racine Redevelopment Authority also have been invited to attend, though they will not be voting on any actions.
However, the meeting will be conducted in closed session, meaning that only aldermen and invited city staff will be able to attend and any information discussed cannot be disclosed to the public. The agenda cites Wisconsin State Statute 19.85(1)(e), which permits discussion in closed session for discussion of public business “whenever competitive or bargaining reasons require.”
On Friday, city staff stated that members of the Uptown BID would not be able to sit in on the closed session.
“Of course we are disappointed,” said BID Board Chairman Linea Anthony. “We had hoped for a bit more transparency about this.”
In the 16 months since Cardinal Capital Management presented its $18 million plan to redevelop the former Ajax site, the project has made little progress. Cardinal, which is based in West Allis and also is the developer behind the proposed lakefront YMCA reconstruction, has not signed a development agreement with the city, nor has it acquired the former Ajax property which encompasses most of the 1500 block of Clark Street in Uptown.
In June, the Redevelopment Authority of Racine voted to extend Cardinal’s purchase option until Oct. 3, despite the sole “no” vote by Mayor Cory Mason. Mason stated that he had “concerns” about the project but declined to elaborate.
Anthony remains a strong supporter of the project.
“We are a bit confused, but we’ll just have to see what happens out of this meeting and keep some pressure on,” said Anthony. “The great concern is one way or another the city is going to need to spend the money to remediate that site, whether it’s done by the city itself or with a developer.”
