AJ Collectables plans new store for Pleasant Prairie
PLEASANT PRAIRIE

AJ Collectables plans new store for Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Attention collectors of vintage sports cards, sports memorabilia, jerseys, and Bobbleheads for a new shop dedicated to your hobby is opening soon.

AJ Collectables has received a conditional use permit for a storefront at 4623 75th Street Suite #11 within the Center 50 development in Kenosha County. The business intends to occupy the site by September 1.

The facility will include an indoor recreational area that will feature indoor batting cages and golf simulators along with retail sales of new sports cards, sports memorabilia, and sports collectables.

Aaron Heine and Josh Rowell, with AJ Collectables, made the request, according to a statement released by the Village of Pleasant Prairie.

“I am glad to see AJ Collectables move into Pleasant Prairie,” said Jean Werbie-Harris. “The company has two professional establishments in Wisconsin and will make good use of the space by bringing recreational, competitive, and social activities that sports enthusiasts will enjoy.”

AJ Collectables has two stores located in Greenfield and Hartford.

The new location in Pleasant Prairie will be the company’s third location. The intent is to employ four full-time personnel and two part-time people.

The planning commission approved the conditional use permit following a public hearing held on Monday.

