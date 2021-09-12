 Skip to main content
Air Force vet witnessed struggles Afghans faced during his tour. Now, he and his wife want to help refugees
Air Force vet witnessed struggles Afghans faced during his tour. Now, he and his wife want to help refugees

Now that the war is over, many of those same people are becoming refugees in the United States. Paskewic is working again to help them find a better life.

Along with his wife, Kristin, the U.S. Air Force master sergeant is collecting donations of clothing and other items for thousands of Afghan refugees who are arriving in Wisconsin.

Having served in Afghanistan twice during the war gives Paskewic, 57, a unique perspective on how much the new refugees have overcome — and how much further they still have to go.

“I’m so proud that they’re taking this chance to get a better life for themselves,” he said. “I wish I could do more.”

The relief drive is underway at Kristin Paskewic’s business, Byfuglien Inc., located at 4310 Conifer Court. Donations are being accepted through Sept. 19, and Kurt Paskewic then will truck everything to the Fort McCoy military base near La Crosse, where refugees are being housed.

Kristin Paskewic business owner in Town of Dover leads Afghan relief drive

Kristin Paskewic sorts through some of the blue jeans and other items that have been donated at her Town of Dover business to help Afghanistan refugees arriving in Wisconsin after the end of the 20-year war in their homeland. 

About 8,000 refugees have arrived at Fort McCoy already, and officials are reportedly making plans for another 5,000 to come later.

The relief drive underway in Racine County has attracted donations of clothing, food, shoes, toiletries and more.

Kristin Paskewic said a large pile of donated goods was stacked at the entrance to her business when she arrived Sunday morning. She called the community response to the refugee effort encouraging.

“It’s been incredible,” she said. “We’ve really had a great response.”

Among those offering contributions was a church knitting group that donated many handmade blankets, hats and bibs. A man delivered chocolate candy bars because, he said, Afghanistan children are denied such treats in their homeland.

Organizers ask that any donated clothing be free of brands or logos, because people in the Afghan culture prefer to wear plain, unmarked articles of clothing.

The drive also is seeking diapers, toothbrushes, shampoo, soap, baby formula, backpacks, bottled water, and ready-to-eat food.

The Paskewices have a 28-foot-long trailer that they hope to fill up for a delivery scheduled Sept. 20 at Fort McCoy.

Kurt Paskewic, who has been in the Air Force for nearly 30 years, and is currently based at the 128th Refueling Wing in Milwaukee, was stationed in Afghanistan in 2013 and again in 2019.

The Afghans seeking refuge in the United States, he said, likely left their homes with only the clothes on their backs and whatever few personal belongings they could carry, as U.S. troops evacuated the country over the past several weeks.

Paskewic said he is touched to see so many people in Wisconsin offering a helping hand to the refugees.

“It’s nice that people still have faith in mankind,” he said.

The relief drive has been promoted on Facebook in a group called The Grove Community Group.

Kristin Paskewic said she has urged people to set aside their personal political feelings in offering assistance to the refugees. But she worries that the refugees will encounter “haters.”

The U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan followed the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001, but the United States and its allies ultimately were unsuccessful in trying to build a new Afghan government.

Paskewic said she hopes that people will help the refugees out of compassion for their plight.

“It’s not about politics,” she said. “It’s about people.”

