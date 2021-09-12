Air Force vet witnessed struggles Afghans faced during his tour. Now, he and his wife want to help refugees

Kurt Paskewic, who has been in the Air Force for nearly 30 years, and is currently based at the 128th Refueling Wing in Milwaukee, was stationed in Afghanistan in 2013 and again in 2019.

The Afghans seeking refuge in the United States, he said, likely left their homes with only the clothes on their backs and whatever few personal belongings they could carry, as U.S. troops evacuated the country over the past several weeks.

Paskewic said he is touched to see so many people in Wisconsin offering a helping hand to the refugees.

“It’s nice that people still have faith in mankind,” he said.

The relief drive has been promoted on Facebook in a group called The Grove Community Group.

Kristin Paskewic said she has urged people to set aside their personal political feelings in offering assistance to the refugees. But she worries that the refugees will encounter “haters.”

The U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan followed the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001, but the United States and its allies ultimately were unsuccessful in trying to build a new Afghan government.

Paskewic said she hopes that people will help the refugees out of compassion for their plight.