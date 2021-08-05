AG Kaul wants other Wisconsin cities to follow Racine’s lead with community policing

But while some of the nation’s biggest cities have seen spiking violence, Racine hasn’t. There still has been gun violence locally, with a half-dozen homicides in the county through July, but that’s a number on pace with recent years.

Leaders didn’t want to go so far as to say that the community-oriented philosophy was the reason for the lack of spiking violence, but they also said that the community-oriented philosophy doesn’t hurt.

“I think what we’re seeing around the country, there’s been a spike in certain violent crimes. What we’re seeing is the impact of the pandemic,” Kaul said, citing rising substance abuse issues and higher levels of isolation that could exacerbate mental health issues caused by COVID-19 as factors. “In places where we have seen strong programs that continue to connect people with services … that has helped to prevent crime.”

