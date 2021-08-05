AG Kaul wants other Wisconsin cities to follow Racine’s lead with community policing

RACINE — Wisconsin’s attorney general is hoping other Badger State communities follow Racine’s lead by implementing the community-oriented policing philosophy, which has already been in place in Racine since the early 1990s but has been slow to spread to other police departments.
Attorney General Josh Kaul, elected amid a blue wave in statewide elections in 2018 and seeking re-election in 2022, visited Racine last week, on Thursday, July 29. He met with Mayor Cory Mason, Police Chief Maurice Robinson and Community Oriented Policing officers at three of Racine’s COP Houses.
In an interview with The Journal Times on Tuesday, Kaul expressed support for Racine’s COP model and hopes other communities in Wisconsin will adopt it.
Combatting violence without arrests
Milwaukee is near its 2020 record pace for homicides in a year in 2021. Philadelphia; Peoria, Illinois; Indianapolis; Columbus, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and a number of other cities have seen exploding murder rates this year.
But while some of the nation’s biggest cities have seen spiking violence, Racine hasn’t. There still has been gun violence locally, with a half-dozen homicides in the county through July, but that’s a number on pace with recent years.
Leaders didn’t want to go so far as to say that the community-oriented philosophy was the reason for the lack of spiking violence, but they also said that the community-oriented philosophy doesn’t hurt.
“I think what we’re seeing around the country, there’s been a spike in certain violent crimes. What we’re seeing is the impact of the pandemic,” Kaul said, citing rising substance abuse issues and higher levels of isolation that could exacerbate mental health issues caused by COVID-19 as factors. “In places where we have seen strong programs that continue to connect people with services … that has helped to prevent crime.”
The Racine Police Department published a “Playbook” other police departments are free to copy or build from to establish COP Houses in their own communities. Chicago is considering its first COP House right now, and other cities like Rockford, Illinois, and St. Cloud, Minnesota, have already implemented parts of Racine’s model.
New chief familiar with model
Robinson, who was sworn in as chief on May 10, came from a department that has a similar philosophy. The Cincinnati Police Department, where Robinson served for almost 20 years, has what it calls a “problem-oriented policing” philosophy.
“The Racine Police Department is a pioneer in creating the neighborhood COP (Community Oriented Policing) Houses. Under this neighborhood ‘place-based’ public safety model, traditional police public safety efforts are supplemented by several programs, services, initiatives, all of which are designed to promote community engagement in reducing crime and improving the quality of life for area residents,” he said in an email Wednesday.
In June, Gov. Tony Evers signed a bipartisan bill that created $600,000 in grants to help establish COP programs in other Wisconsin cities.
While that grant program received bipartisan support, it’s faced opposition from the “abolish the police” crowd who have branded COP Houses as “snitch houses” that act as another way to further overpolice impoverished neighborhoods.
Kaul disagrees. Rather than having police officers being seen as a last line of defense and cleanup crew for all kinds of emergencies, cops can “prevent problems before they escalate” through this model, the 40-year-old former federal prosecutor said.
As attorney general, Kaul has called for more to be done (and for more funding to go toward) crime prevention. In 2019, he applauded the biennial budget that increased funding for “Treatment Alternatives and Diversion programs” that could help addicts break their addictions and not commit future crimes.
He sees COP as another piece of that puzzle. “Where we have seen strong programs that continue to connect people … that has helped to prevent crime,” Kaul said. “I’ve been a consistent advocate for expanding community policing.”
To expand community policing, however, Kaul thinks there needs to be action and funding approvals from state and/or federal governments. “One of the challenges is a lot of agencies’ budgets are strained…
“It’s really important to address root causes of crime,” he added, while still noting that “when laws are broken” his office seeks “consequences appropriate to the crime.”
Of his meeting with the attorney general, the Mayor Mason said in a statement: “I was very pleased to host Attorney General Josh Kaul last week along with Chief Maurice Robinson. We discussed his interest in Community Oriented Policing and the success and positive impacts Racine’s COP houses have had in our neighborhoods. Our city’s commitment and investment in these programs continue to show their effectiveness in crime prevention.
“I was also was encouraged by AG Kaul’s willingness to discuss further partnerships with the city to reduce (crime) and invest in crime prevention.”