After 20+ years with Racine Library, director announces retirement

RACINE — When Jessica MacPhail was nearing college graduation, working in libraries was nowhere on her radar. After years of working in service jobs and at a publishing house, the 21-year-old, about to marry and start her career, thought she might go into publishing.

“I didn’t know there was such a job until a few weeks before I graduated from college and my dean told me, ‘You know you should really go to library school.’ And I said, ‘Library school?’” MacPhail said. “The minute he said it I knew it was what I wanted to do.”

After 44 years of library experience, almost 21 of those with the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., Library Director MacPhail announced she plans to retire this summer.

“It’s been a blast,” she said. “I’m going to miss coming in and seeing all these books every day. And for all you kids out there, this is a wonderful career. I learn something new every day, sometimes multiple times a day.”

In a press release announcing her retirement, Tracy Austin, president of the Racine Public Library Board of Trustees, said MacPhail has been, “a great asset to our community.”