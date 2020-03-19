After 20+ years with Racine Library, director announces retirement

RACINE — When Jessica MacPhail was nearing college graduation, working in libraries was nowhere on her radar. After years of working in service jobs and at a publishing house, the 21-year-old, about to marry and start her career, thought she might go into publishing.
“I didn’t know there was such a job until a few weeks before I graduated from college and my dean told me, ‘You know you should really go to library school.’ And I said, ‘Library school?’” MacPhail said. “The minute he said it I knew it was what I wanted to do.”
After 44 years of library experience, almost 21 of those with the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., Library Director MacPhail announced she plans to retire this summer.
“It’s been a blast,” she said. “I’m going to miss coming in and seeing all these books every day. And for all you kids out there, this is a wonderful career. I learn something new every day, sometimes multiple times a day.”
In a press release announcing her retirement, Tracy Austin, president of the Racine Public Library Board of Trustees, said MacPhail has been, “a great asset to our community.”
“The Racine Public Library Board of Trustees takes great honor in having worked with a person of such great professional status and one who embodies the love of this community,” Austin wrote. “MacPhail has entrusted the Board of Trustees and the impending new executive director with the words uttered by the Honorable Peter B. Nelson at the dedication of the Racine Public Library in 1897: ‘This should indeed in every sense of the word be a ‘public’ library. Here there can be no distinctions. No class, no creed can prevent any person who so desires meeting either king or nobleman, statesman or philosopher, poet or critic.’
“Encapsulating, as Director of Racine’s Public Library, Jessica MacPhail created a library that was open and welcoming for the entire community,” Austin wrote. “The very creative and diverse programming offered opportunities to learn educationally and culturally. Her leadership and enthusiasm will be greatly missed.”
Ready for the next chapter
One of MacPhail’s accomplishments, which she sees as a highlight of her career, was leading the creation of the Lakeshores Library System, a consortium of other libraries in Racine, Walworth, Kenosha and Rock counties. Before that, libraries had to call one another and the librarians would manually check a card catalog to see if they had a specific title. Uploading all those titles onto a shared system has made more resources available to each library.
In addition to the expansion of resources, MacPhail said she’s seen the role of libraries themselves expand.
“We have become not just a collection of books but a community transformer,” she said. “People meet here, they talk about ideas here, they come back out into the community energized and with the tools to change things.”
MacPhail herself has been an active agent in those changes. During her career she co-created the Inclusive Services Assessment and Guide for Wisconsin Public Libraries, chaired the Wisconsin Public Library Consortium Digital Steering Committee and has served as the Federal Relations Advocate and chair of the Legislative and Library Development Committee as a member of the Wisconsin Library Association.
She is also the treasurer of Coming Together Racine, an organization with a mission to dismantle racism, sponsors a weekly antiracism book club and was a former President of the Rotary Club of Downtown Racine.
More recently, she has been part of the process of drafting a long-range plan for the director. She didn’t want to disclose what is in the plan before it is ready for release, but she felt that when it is in place, it will be the right time to turn the leadership of the library over to someone new.
“When the long range plan comes out, it’ll be a real attractor for a new director,” she said.
As for what’s next for her, like so many other things, that is up in the air.
“I wish you had asked me that last month — I had planned a trip to Europe,” MacPhail said. “The magic eight ball says, ‘Unclear.’ I think we need to get through this (coronavirus) crisis and then I’ll make my plans.”
The library is taking advantage of the COVID-19 crisis that forced it to close its doors by undergoing renovations, including installation of a book sorting machine, which will open up time for librarians to do other tasks. The machine is expected to be up and running, sorting books for around 50 libraries, starting next month.
“That will be really exciting,” MacPhail said. “We are understaffed and we have so many projects and things we want to be doing.”
Along with her trip to Europe, also on hold were her plans to see Bob Dylan and The Rolling Stones in concert. Both concerts were cancelled due to COVID-19, but once the crisis passes, she plans to pick those plans right back up. MacPhail describes herself as a classic rock and blues fan and even wrote a book, “Yesterday’s Papers: The Rolling Stones in Print, 1963-1984.”
“There will be music concerts in my future,” she said.
Austin stated that the library board will start the process of finding MacPhail’s successor. MacPhail plans to step down on July 6.
