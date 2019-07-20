BURLINGTON — It’s almost by accident that Vicki Noel became the owner of her Downtown Burlington store that, in many ways, feels like Christmas.
On July 31, Noel will close the doors of Delights at 133 E. Chestnut St., Suite A, which offers coffee, chocolates, candies, cards and gifts, for the last time. She’s owned and operated the cozy little shop for 27 years.
“I loved coming in every day. It’s like my home away from home,” said Noel. “I think that’s what I’m going to miss a lot – having my own space.”
Noel’s husband, Gene, worked at the shop when it was owned by Shad Branen. When Gene found another job, Noel offered to fill in for his final two weeks at the shop. When the two weeks were up, Noel stayed. About a year later, when the Branens were about to have their first child, they asked Noel if she wanted to buy the business.
Before working at Delights, Noel had worked at various retail outlets while raising her children. When she took over the business, she liked being able to do things her way.
“I enjoy being my own boss, not having to listen to somebody,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun but it’s a lot more work. You put in a lot of hours.”
She said she has enjoyed the work itself: ordering all the gifts, cards and goodies and combining them into boxes, treat bags and baskets. She also sold her own handmade chocolate chip cookies.
“I think I can (make them) in my sleep,” she said.
Most of all, she said, she’ll miss chatting with the people who came to the store.
“I got to meet lots of good friends being in here. Actually I even found the church I belong to being in here,” she said. “Since I’ve had my sign up, people have wished me well, said they’re going to miss me.”
Noel said the last five years, business has slowed and she wants to be able to spend more time with her grandchildren.
“It’s time to move on and do something else,” she said. “Just relax, take time to smell the flowers and actually plant some.”
