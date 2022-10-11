After violence — even if your loved one is hurt — stay away from scene, says police chief

RACINE — Allegations that Racine-area law enforcement responded without compassion after a tragedy to a shooting scene three months ago has expanded to include the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 2, law enforcement responded to a Yout Street address on a 911 call reporting an accidental shooting.

There they found Romelle Miller, 28, with a fatal gunshot wound. His closest friend, Isaiah Martinez-Phillips, 21, was arrested and charged with first-degree reckless homicide.

The initial investigation concluded the two had been playing with a gun when the shooting occurred, and the families contend the shooting was accidental.

Joseph Hamilton, Miller’s brother, claimed police responding to his brother’s shooting acted without compassion for the family or the victim.

Hamilton was in the shower when his brother was shot.

When they arrived, the RPD cleared the house and would not allow Hamilton to retrieve his phone to call his mother so that she would not learn of her son’s death on social media.

Hamilton said he was forced outside wearing only a towel, where he was later tackled, tazed and left nude in his front yard by deputies from the RCSO while the public filmed with their phone cameras. Law enforcement said that Hamilton was not following orders amid the chaotic, emotional scene.

Hamilton also claimed the subsequent search of his home by the RPD left it in shambles, which he felt was unnecessary since the shooting had been accidental.

“They could have shown up better,” Hamilton said of law enforcement. “Way better.”

Lt. Michael Luell, the RCSO public information officer, declined to comment as the matter was being investigated by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.

However, it is not clear whether the DA’s Office is looking into allegations of misconduct for the way Joseph Hamilton was treated or the referenced investigation was part of the larger investigation into the shooting. Racine County DA Patricia Hanson did not respond to emails asking for clarity.

Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson has reviewed the body cam footage of the RPD response and determined no department polices were violated by police.

He confirmed there was a search warrant executed on the home. As a result, both the revolver used in the shooting and ammunition were recovered.

Robinson said the public needs to understand officers on a scene have very specific duties to perform. They have to secure the space for paramedics and themselves but also protect it for the investigation to come.

“Be patient with us,” he said.

Robinson explained civilians typically do not understand that when the police are called to a scene, that is just the starting point for investigators.

The first thing they have to do is ensure there are no “bad actors” who might endanger emergency responders.

“That may seem uncaring, but that’s the way we address that scene — on a safe basis,” he said.

Additionally, investigators have to process the scene, protect the evidence and ensure that nothing comes in or leaves the scene.

Robinson said Hamilton re-entered the scene repeatedly, despite warnings from officers, in an attempt to retrieve his phone.

While the family has described the shooting as accidental, Robinson said it is not the job of the police department to determine whether a shooting was an accident or not.

The job of investigators is to collect the evidence and report to the DA’s Office, who will decide whether the evidence supports a criminal charge, he added.

As part of the process, investigators must also verify witness information, which can take time.

Training

While investigators have substantial training to aid them in the process of responding to and investigating a potential crime scene, civilians have no training that prepares them for being the victims of traumatic events.

“I understand the heart-wrenching, gut-tearing of your family member being on the ground, but we still have certain things we have to do to make sure it is safe, so not only can we make it a condition where the fire department can come in, we also have to maintain a scenario where it can be investigated,” Robinson said.

While he has empathy for families who have suffered a loss, Robinson emphasized when police respond to a scene, they too are there for the victim.

“We give voice to the person who suffered the injury, who can no longer speak for themselves,” Robinson said.

In the future, the RPD may have an advocate for families who suddenly find themselves in such a scenario.

Within the last two months, Nakeyda Haymer was officially hired as Racine County’s first-of-its-kind violent crime reduction coordinator. Haymer, who already is the state director of the nonprofit Voices of Black Mothers United, often volunteers for her community by personally responding to scenes of tragedies, finding the family, and connecting them with support and resources.

“One of the things we believe is a goal to come out of the Violent Crime Reduction Initiative are some of those other levers outside of law enforcement where we got mental health professionals and some people from human services that might be able to come,” Robinson said.

However, that still has to be developed.

While it is rare to have a scene with relatives in the house, as it is more common to find victims outside of the home, Robinson said he sees the need to have someone work as a go-between families and investigators.

Referring to the shooting of Miller and Hamilton being tackled, “Everybody’s a little right in this case,” Robinson said. “Everybody’s a little right.”