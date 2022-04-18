After two years of waiting, young actors take the stage in 'Akeelah and the Bee'

RACINE — Saniah Carter, 13, a student at The R.E.A.L School, was excited for her first audition for a play, which occurred at the Racine Theatre Guild in 2020.

The show was “Akeelah and the Bee,” a story about an 11-year-old black girl’s ambition to attend the National Spelling Bee, despite the many barriers she faced in her urban neighborhood. There are not a lot of plays with leads written specifically for young black girls, and the competition was fierce.

Carter said it was fun auditioning, but she was scared because the other young women were so good.

While she would have been happy with whatever part she was assigned, it was “pretty cool” when she learned she had the lead.

She worked hard preparing for opening night, but two weeks before the show was due to open, the word came down the Racine Theatre Guild would have to close its doors due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

After all her work preparing, it was not a sure thing she would get to play Akeelah for an audience.

The pandemic dragged on, the theatre remained closed, and the part called for a girl. Eventually, Carter would become too old to play Akeelah.

“It just depended on how the world was,” she said.

Then, one day, Carter’s mom came yelling about an email she had received from the RTG.

“Go find your script,” her mom told her.

The show was on. Its opening night is set for Friday, April 22 at the RTG, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.

Together again

Carter said one of the best aspects of returning to rehearsal was seeing the cast again.

“I was happy because I was excited to see everybody again after two years,” she said.

Of course, the part comes with a lot of challenges.

“It’s hard,” she said. “I have to jump road and spell, and I can’t jump rope to save my life.”

As the lead, she carries a significant portion of the play -- without a break.

Carter added, “It’s a lot.”

She described the best part of the process was performing without the script, which in the theater world is called going off-book.

Carter described the script as “that teddy bear you never want to let go of.”

But once the script was down, and everyone was performing together, “it’s super fun but also nerve-racking,” she said.

Commute

Darius Russelle is commuting from northern Illinois to play the part of Dr. Larabee. This is his first performance with the RTG.

He saw the movie as a child and when he heard it had been made into a play thought that was quite interesting.

I think the mere fact this play calls for diversity is what really got me into wanting to be a part of it,” Russelle said. “That is why I don’t mind the drive.”

He added, “You don’t see a lot of people with my color on the stage.”

Russelle explained it wasn’t just that the show called for black actors, but it called for many different types of people, of different ethnicities, that drew him to audition.

“There’s a lot of different colors in this one setting,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been in a show that had so much diversity.”

Russelle portrays Dr. Larabee, whom he describes as a reluctant professor with a bit of tragedy in his background, but who is a pivotal person in Akeelah’s life, in helping her to get to where she wants to go.

Bee

This is not the first spelling bee director Kära Ernst-Schalk has staged, as she also directed “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”

“I’m the resident spelling bee master,” she joked.

Ernst-Schalk has long been associated with the RTG. She began as a performer in 1993 and began choreographing in 2002.

In addition to her work in the theater, she also is a teacher and has coordinated the classes at RTG.

“It was just a natural progression to direct this show,” she said.

Ernst-Schalk spoke about the importance of diversity in the shows Racine Theatre Guild is producing and the message that everyone has place at the theater.

“It’s a chance to open the doors and we always love seeing new faces,” she said.

She added, “But the fact that we’re becoming a little more reflective of the community that we exist in, is just exciting.”

Russelle added the nice thing about the cast is the mixture. There is a nice mix of cultures, he said, but there is also a mix of experience.

Some of the actors are experienced but some either have never done a show or were never given an opportunity until they auditioned at the Racine Theatre Guild.

“Akeelah and the Bee” is being presented by the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.

Performance dates are: April 22 at 7 p.m., April 23 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and April 24 at 2 p.m.

Outreach performances are available on Tuesday, April 26 and Wednesday, April 27 for local schools and home school groups.

Contact Teri at teri@racinetheatre.org or (262) 633-4218 for more information.

