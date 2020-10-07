After two fires, Racine Revitalization is raising $50k to finish house

RACINE — Ed Miller, executive director at Racine Revitalization Project, was already frustrated when a Jan. 11 fire caused approximately $25,000 in damage at 1315 Grand Ave., a house owned by RRP.
Racine Revitalization Partnership works with Racine area organizations to do workforce training while developing affordable commercial and residential properties, some for rental housing and some for homeownership. The house on Grand was slated to be sold to a family that qualified for affordable housing. It was only two weeks away from closing.
Instead, the organization had to roll up its sleeves and undo the damage.
On June 28, the house was fixed up and again ready to be sold. Miller said they had lined up a couple with three kids and they were one day away from closing and becoming homeowners.
“It’s really a chance for people to develop some economic stability for themselves and their families,” Miller said.
At least it was a chance, until another fire broke out at 5 a.m. that morning. While the source of the fires is under investigation, RRP is hoping to raise $50,000 to support the — hopefully final — rebuild.
To contribute to Racine Revitalization Partnership’s fundraiser, a link to their GoFundMe is on the organization’s Facebook page: Facebook.com/revitalizeracine
Again?
Miller said they have good insurance coverage that’s helped soften the blow, but it doesn’t cover the cost of RRP staff’s time. That’s where the $50,000 will help the organization.
The fundraiser was launched on Tuesday and the organization had already received $15,000 in pledged contributions.
Demolition and prep work for the rebuild is already underway. Since the project was in part funded by community development block grants, RRP is obligated the see the home to completion, but Miller was demoralized by the repeated attacks on the project.
“The emotional ties and the struggles...” Miller said. “When you think about somebody in the community who feels that strongly about not having neighbors or this property rehabbed …”
Both fires appeared to be arson, in part because of graffiti sprayed on the house that said phrases like, “Hood burn crew,” “BLM” and “Remember – George Floyd and Tyrese West.” Miller believes that the culprit “attempted to implicate innocent third parties by misleadingly tagging the building.”
Support Local Journalism
“The false narrative created by the tagging was an effort to damage our community,” Miller said in a letter to The Journal Times. “Attempting to cast our neighbors in an unfavorable, violent, and destructive light only serves to feed hatred and selfish behavior. The existence of people who harbor so much aggression and hate with no justification is unexplainable and sickening.”
Based on the handwriting, Miller believes the same individual was involved with both fires and since that individual managed to attack the house right before it was sold both times, he believes it may be someone from the neighborhood.
One theory as to motivation he had was that the culprit might see the project as a step toward gentrification; Miller said that is the opposite of their intentions.
“We’re certainly not interested in gentrifying neighborhoods as providing opportunities for people who have not had opportunity to own a home in a past,” Miller said.
Growth, not gentrification
The goal is to set people up to be successful homeowners and generate wealth. After the housing market crashed in 2009, several first time home owners in Racine lost their homes; Miller doesn’t want to see something like that happen again.
“The last thing we want to do is put somebody in a home as a homeowner if they’re not prepared and comfortable to be successful,” said Miller. “People say homeownership is the American dream; It’s only the American dream if it’s a vehicle to develop economic stability and independence.”
RRP doesn’t only sell house the properties it rehabs. Among its list of properties, it has several affordable rental properties in the pipeline, including three that will be used in collaboration with HALO as transitional housing for individuals exiting homelessness.
The organization has about 14 properties, which are slated for either rental or sale, at various stages of completion.
RRP also rehabbed the commercial space that is now the home of artist and educator Scott Terry’s Mahogany Gallery at 1422 Washington Ave. It also participated in a beautification program in Uptown where six commercial facilities received façade improvements.
How they get it all done is just as key to the organization — RRP partners with multiple workforce training programs, such as First Choice Pre-Apprenticeship Program, Racine Vocational Ministry and Great Lakes Community Conservation Corps.
For one project on Center Street, RRP partnered with Gateway Technical College so students in the facilities maintenance program, who learn carpentry, electrical and plumbing, could apply those skills to rebuild the house. That project is on hold due to COVID-19, but once they’re able they want to get those students back in to finish the job.
“We’re a small organization,” Miller said. “I love what I do and I’d like to do more. That’s why we’re so collaborative.”
Miller said reconstruction at 1315 Grand Ave. is scheduled to start in three weeks and he hopes to have the project completed in December.
BLM and Justice 4 Floyd signs
Black Lives Matter on Monument Square
Black Lives Matter on Monument Square
Black Lives Matter on Monument Square
Demonstrator helping demonstrator
Black Lives Matter on Monument Square
Black Lives Matter on Monument Square
Black Lives Matter on Monument Square
Black Lives Matter on Monument Square
Black Lives Matter on Monument Square
Black Lives Matter on Monument Square
Black Lives Matter on Monument Square
Black Lives Matter on Monument Square
Black Lives Matter on Monument Square
Black Lives Matter on Monument Square
Black Lives Matter on Monument Square
Black Lives Matter on Monument Square
Black Lives Matter on Monument Square
Black Lives Matter on Monument Square
Rock through window at salon
Marching to the police station
Marching to the police station
Marching to the police station
Marching to the police station
Marching to the police station
Law enforcement in front of the Racine Police Department
Yelling in front of station
Racine protest May 31-June 1
Confronting the police
Outside the police station
Racine County Sheriff's Office backs up the Racine Police Department
Yelling in front of station
Outside the police station
Outside the police station
Filming officers
Racine County Sheriff's deputies at the ready
A fist bump for a deputy
Outside police station
Displaying anger toward police
Outside the police station
Outside the police station
Outside the police station
Outside the police station
Remembering Joel Acevedo
Yelling at the police
Outside the police station
Outside the police station
Donning a gas mask
Outside the police station
Donning a gas mask
A demonstrator
Outside the police station
Outside the police station
Outside the police station
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.