After two fires, Racine Revitalization is raising $50k to finish house

Based on the handwriting, Miller believes the same individual was involved with both fires and since that individual managed to attack the house right before it was sold both times, he believes it may be someone from the neighborhood.

One theory as to motivation he had was that the culprit might see the project as a step toward gentrification; Miller said that is the opposite of their intentions.

“We’re certainly not interested in gentrifying neighborhoods as providing opportunities for people who have not had opportunity to own a home in a past,” Miller said.

Growth, not gentrification

The goal is to set people up to be successful homeowners and generate wealth. After the housing market crashed in 2009, several first time home owners in Racine lost their homes; Miller doesn’t want to see something like that happen again.

“The last thing we want to do is put somebody in a home as a homeowner if they’re not prepared and comfortable to be successful,” said Miller. “People say homeownership is the American dream; It’s only the American dream if it’s a vehicle to develop economic stability and independence.”