After turning 99, a local doctor who has devoted his last 32 years to serving low-income Racinians retires

RACINE — Health Care Network’s longest serving volunteer, someone who has been with the network since its inception of its on-site clinic in 1989, hung his stethoscope and coat for the last time.
The Health Care Network is a private, nonprofit clinic for people who are low-income or who have no health insurance and is located at 500 Wisconsin Ave. in Downtown Racine. It serves about 2,500 people from Racine County, including through a satellite facility in Waterford.
Doctors and other medical professionals donate their services so the network can provide family care, dental care and mental health care for patients of all ages.
Little saw his last Health Care Network patients in February 2020, just before COVID-19 shut everything down, including the clinic. However, his retirement wasn’t official until January 2021.
A successful career
Little, 99, will become a centenarian on Oct. 19. He graduated from Horlick High School in January 1939. Little decided to go into the medical field in high school because of his interest in science, he said. If he hadn’t become a doctor, he would’ve become a chemist.
“I couldn’t say I was altruistic in high school, but the little I knew about medicine at that point, I knew I liked the science involved,” he said.
Little went to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, graduating undergraduate coursework in 1942. He then went to the UW-Madison Medical School, earning a doctor of medicine degree in 1944. The school is now called the UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health.
His classes were sped up and he had no vacation time because of the ongoing war: World War II. The faster speed was something common across the country.
He became board certified in internal medicine and pulmonary disease. He said his career directed him to pulmonary disease — the no. 1 cause of death in the United States at the time was tuberculosis.
Little served as a physician in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, for two years. He treated soldiers at a hospital near Valley Forge who contracted TB in Korea.
Little started a private practice in Racine in 1954 while working for TB sanatoria in Racine and Kenosha counties.
“There was a lot of tuberculosis here,” he said.
Racine is his hometown, and he said there wasn’t a better place for him to practice. Staying in Racine meant being a part of a great medical community and being close to his mother, who had been terminally ill with a heart problem. She died in 1957.
His office moved a few times: The first was in a professional building on Seventh Street across from the Racine County Courthouse, the second was 824 Main St. and the third was at a building attached to St. Mary’s Hospital that no longer stands.
He retired from private practice in 1989, but being away from the medical field didn’t last long: “I missed it as soon as I retired.”
Medicine is his life, he said: “It’s fascinating, evolving and it’s always something new. I think I pretty much enjoyed all of it, which makes it so hard to quit.”
‘An absolute treasure’
In 1989, when Health Care Network was expanding its services to include an on-site clinic, Little helped the network secure a location, recruited the first group of volunteer physicians and nurses and supported efforts to pass the Volunteer Health Care Provider Law, sponsored by then-state Sen. Kim Plache. The law provided professional liability coverage.
Current Health Care Network Executive Director Alison Sergio said in a statement that Little is a very special man who means a lot to the community; his dedication and commitment to meeting the mission of Health Care Network is “unmatched.”
“His knowledge, expertise and leadership have built HCN into the respected agency it is today,” Sergio said. “Dr. Little is very well respected in this community and is a major reason HCN has been able to attract thousands of volunteers who have served since the inception of the program in 1987.”
Barb Tylenda, former executive director of Health Care Network for decades, described Little in a statement as “one of the finest men there is.”
In 1990, with only two part-time staff at the time, the agency relied heavily on Little to provide all the technical support needed to run a clinic, Tylenda said: “I consider the time I worked with Dr. Little to be one of my greatest blessings.”
Little served as volunteer medical director, continuing to recruit providers, see patients and be available for consultation at all times. Little also served six years on the Board of Directors, including two years as president.
“His extraordinary generosity allowed us to call him at any time of the day for any medical question that arose. With no medical professional on staff in the early days, there is no question in my mind that the clinic could not have survived without Dr. Little,” Tylenda said.
In 2007, the American Medical Association Foundation gave Little the Jack B. McConnell Excellence in Medicine Award at a ceremony in Washington, D.C.
Little said that when the clinic started, the founders hoped it would be needed only for a couple years.
“As it turned out, it looks like it’s going to be needed forever,” Little said.
Tylenda said Little’s accomplishments and dedication are extraordinary, and his greatest asset is his strength of character. “Dr. Little never takes a shortcut in his thinking. He measures every word he speaks. When these traits are combined with his integrity and medical acumen, it makes for the highest quality of care and a trustworthiness that is beyond reproach.”
Sergio called Little an “absolute treasure to this community” with an impact that “cannot be overstated.”
“He leaves a great legacy and large shoes to fill at Health Care Network,” Sergio said.
Changing technology, changing mindset
Little’s daughter, Kathy Vollmer, was a nurse volunteer at Health Care Network. She retired from the network along with her father in order to be his caregiver.
She volunteered at HCN since 1992 and worked with her father, which she said was “fun, because he’s my dad.”
“He’s always enjoyed medicine and always enjoyed the Health Care Network. It was a gift to him to be able to practice medicine, something he loves doing,” Vollmer said.
Little still subscribes to medical journals to stay up-to-date on the latest technology and practices. He also stayed current with his continued education courses to keep his medical license.
“Boy is his mind sharp,” Vollmer said. “He’s phenomenal. He’s always been a great doctor, a very caring man and a great father, of course.”
Little said medicine is fascinating because it’s always changing and technology “drastically changed” the years he worked in the field.
Because Little went to medical school in the 1940s when there wasn’t the technology of today, he learned how to assess a patient physically using his own senses and knowledge rather than using CT scans, MRIs and other technology.
In most recent years when more technology was available, Little would suggest an issue with a patient and then it would be confirmed with the technology.
“That was fascinating watching him too,” Vollmer said. “Because he was trained when there wasn’t these fancy dancy diagnostics, that honed him. He learned to pick up on subtleties in patients. He was always very thorough, which is very impressive.”
Little also cared for the whole patient, meaning he didn’t only ask about and diagnose physical issues, but also emotional issues. He would make sure that the patient was doing OK in life as well, Vollmer said.
“That’s an important part of most of the patients, especially those who come to a free clinic,” Little said.
A much-changed field
In his last several years at Health Care Network, Little scaled his office hours down to only once a week. He wanted to retire because of his age, having physical disabilities and slowing down, he said. He has macular degeneration, orthopedic and cardiac issues, among other things.
He now spends a lot of time at his own doctor’s appointments. His plans for retirement are just to take it easy: “The days at home fly by,” he said.
As he leaves a field that has been in a crisis for more than a year now, he recognizes that health care workers have been overwhelmed. “There’s too many sick patients to care for,” he said. “People in the ICU should be rewarded. They’ve gone through quite an ordeal.”
His years in practice saw “bad influenza epidemics,” but cases weren’t as numerous and deadly as COVID-19 cases.
Even so, Little said he hopes health care workers are still enjoying their job and have a passion for it as he did: “I hope younger doctors find medicine as gratifying and intellectually rewarding as I did. A lot of doctors are not happy with the current situation and retire early. The fact that I have stuck with it for 77 years, I have been gratified.”