After turning 99, a local doctor who has devoted his last 32 years to serving low-income Racinians retires

Holiday today

Today, March 30, is National Doctors Day. The holiday, according to NationalDayCalendar.com, was first celebrated in 1933 in Winder, Georgia. The community mailed greeting cards and placed flowers on the graves of deceased doctors on this first celebration in 1933.

The red carnation is commonly used as the symbolic flower for National Doctors Day, even if nowadays it's more celebrated online with the use of the hashtag #NationalDoctorsDay.