After tumultuous year St. Cat's parents, students put on a prom

“At first it was very stressful,” Ruffalo said. “We had to figure out how we would get everyone here, like our routes and our motorcade, what we would do for speakers and sound systems, lights, food, cost, making sure we could get enough people to even afford the venue. So, those were some of the harder things but it all came together very nicely.”

Poisl and Kate Cafferty, another planning committee member, echoed Ruffalo’s sentiments of planning difficulties. They said they had watched the news for COVID-19 updates and enabled social media or Zoom when in-person planning couldn’t take place.

Despite the stressful planning phase and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Cafferty, Poisl and Ruffalo all said they were happy to be there Saturday for one last celebration with their class.

“Prom feels like that one event at the end of the year that everyone looks forward to, and not getting it would have felt so disappointing, “ Poisl said. “So, I think we’re just happy to be here, dressed up and able to have fun with each other.”