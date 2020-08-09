After tumultuous year St. Cat's parents, students put on a prom

MOUNT PLEASANT — After the COVID-19 pandemic put a strain on high school seniors’ milestone events, parents and students of St. Catherine’s High School came together to host their own prom at Roma Lodge Saturday night.
The Racine Rotary hosted activities throughout the day at the Racine Zoo as well as at Festival Hall. While at the Zoo, prom attendees enjoyed a red carpet walk photo opportunity and showed off their glam to zoo residents such as the meerkats and lions.
From there, St. Catherine’s graduates had more to look forward to: a prom complete with more red carpet, food and dance.
In the words of Kris Naidl: “I’m just a volunteer. My son’s a senior and I just love all his friends so much, I wanted to try to do something to send them off and celebrate the end of high school for them.”
So students and parents alike planned coordinating activities with the Rotary prom events. Many members of Emily Poisl’s family are Roma Lodge members, and after realizing Meadowbrook Country Club and Racine Country Club, the usual places for prom events, were booked, Emily’s mother and Naidl made some calls.
Vinnie Ruffalo, a student on the planning committee, said the venue was a great choice due to their class size; they wouldn’t need a huge venue when about 30 students were participating. Though, Ruffalo said that the planning was difficult at times.
“At first it was very stressful,” Ruffalo said. “We had to figure out how we would get everyone here, like our routes and our motorcade, what we would do for speakers and sound systems, lights, food, cost, making sure we could get enough people to even afford the venue. So, those were some of the harder things but it all came together very nicely.”
Poisl and Kate Cafferty, another planning committee member, echoed Ruffalo’s sentiments of planning difficulties. They said they had watched the news for COVID-19 updates and enabled social media or Zoom when in-person planning couldn’t take place.
Despite the stressful planning phase and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Cafferty, Poisl and Ruffalo all said they were happy to be there Saturday for one last celebration with their class.
“Prom feels like that one event at the end of the year that everyone looks forward to, and not getting it would have felt so disappointing, “ Poisl said. “So, I think we’re just happy to be here, dressed up and able to have fun with each other.”
After the red carpet walk, complete with interviews by St. Catherine’s graduate parent Mike DeGuire and group pictures, prom court was crowned on Roma Lodge’s back patio. Keyaira Marshall was crowned Prom Queen and Evan Schuster was crowned Prom King, while Ruffalo was a member of prom court.
“It’s been quite a wild ride,” Ruffalo said.
