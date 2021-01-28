After three decades of business, Schmitt Music announces that it will close in March

RACINE — After 33 years of business in Uptown, Schmitt Music, 1409 Washington Ave., is closing its doors, the music instrument store announced in a Facebook post.

Owners Steven and Sandra Schoene said their closing date will be March 31.

In the Facebook post, they wrote: “We are ready to retire and enjoy some quiet relaxation. We have enjoyed working with families, students, and musicians of the greater Racine County area in providing for your musical needs.”

The post received hundreds of likes, comments and shares from customers who are saddened by the news.

Chicago-based musician BONZIE, a Racine native, was among one of the commenters, sharing that she bought her first guitar at Schmitt Music. She wrote that “being surrounded by various instruments and sheet music, as opposed to buying it online or something, was such a great feeling and I cherish the memory.”

Another commenter said words couldn’t express her gratitude for the store. “You have made a huge positive impact and continued to inspire so many musicians,” she wrote.