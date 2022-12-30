After this Racine pet salon flooded, the community offered support

RACINE — Allison Murphy received a less-than-jolly call early Christmas morning: Her pet salon, Clover Pup, 2908 Taylor Ave., had been flooded.
Murphy wasn’t expecting to head up to Racine on the morning of Dec. 25 from her home in Island Lake, Illinois, but she had to assess the damage.
The flooding came from two separate pipes that burst in the early morning. While they weren’t too far from each other, the pipes managed to surround the entire salon, as well as all the inventory and equipment, with water. A third of the salon’s ceiling also collapsed, leaving much of the inventory covered in debris.
“Every single thing has to be disinfected,” Murphy said. “The water that was coming down was brown and dirty. We can’t just rinse it off and use it on somebody’s dog. All of it has to be cleaned, disinfected and tested (before it can be used again).”
Cleanup of the salon will be an ongoing effort, but Murphy said a “big help” was the water being turned back on Tuesday. Additionally, another Racine pet business and Facebook commenters have offered their help.
It’s uncertain if and when Murphy and her crew will be able to return to normal operations in the salon. Mitigators have begun inspecting the property and assessing damage, but there is no time frame for a repair yet. Murphy has heard the possibility that some walls and ceilings will have to be ripped out and replaced. Clover Pup rents the building space, so most of the repairs would fall on the building’s owner.
“That’s my big fear,” Murphy said. “Most of our equipment survived and nobody was here, so nobody got hurt, but it sounds like we might be out of our building for a while.”
Receiving help
Another Racine pet business has stepped in to help. The Woof Dog Daycare and Boarding, 5326 Durand Ave., Racine, has offered Murphy two empty rooms.
After spending Tuesday cleaning and disinfecting everything, Clover Pup is operating out of The Woof as of Wednesday.
While much smaller than the normal salon, Murphy said she will make it work in the time being. She added she and the crew are “wildly blessed” to have the connections to keep them going.
“We are very blessed by that. Without that, I don’t know what we would do,” Murphy said.
Murphy is trying to keep Clover Pup’s clients updated the best she can, but at the moment there isn’t much information to give, so the only thing they can do is take it one day at a time.
“Saying ‘I don’t know’ is not something we’re used to,” Murphy said about answering clients’ questions on when the usual salon will be back up and running. “If we can’t give them an answer, are they going to stay with us? Are they going to go somewhere else because they can’t wait? We don’t know. A lot of these people have been coming to us since we opened, and you build relationships with these people and build relationships with the dogs, and we don’t wanna lose that because of this.”
Despite her concerns, many people have come by to offer support for Clover Pup after an update Murphy gave on the salon’s Facebook page Monday night explaining the situation.
In what seems to be something out of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” clients have offered everything from cleaning assistance, repainting the walls and even buying new equipment. Others have asked the staff if they have an Amazon wish list for new equipment needed, but the staff still need to figure out inventory before a list or any kind of a crowdfund can be created.
Murphy said the outpour of support from 99% of her clients has been “humbling” to her.
“It just touches your heart,” Murphy said. “You don’t realize what you mean to the community until something like this happens.”
Here are some of the most memorable stories that I have published since I started in April of 2022. From my first story, to the many more that came after, there hasn't been a dull moment.
I was first assigned a freelance story days after interviewing for the job. My assignment was the special graduation for a Case High School senior with a brain tumor. This assignment was a trail by fire for me, being my first time out on the field and many other firsts for me. I learned that the boy had passed away a month after his graduation, on the day I got my job offer.
The next story I chose was Men's Warehouse donating eight suits for boys with disabilities for prom. Not only for how heartfelt the story was, but also because of the harsh lesson I had to learn after it came out. I received a call the next day saying I worded something in the article wrong and that people were upset with me. It wasn't intentional, but I have been very careful from that moment on.
I have always been a supporter (and member) of the LGBTQ+ community, I have never tried to hide that. The story of the gay penguin at the zoo was one I got a bit of hate for, but I never let it deter me or my writing. Some people's capacity to hate is just laughable sometimes. It was a cute, silly story and some people were calling for my head. I felt like Leslie Knope from "Parks and Recreation" for a week.
Most people have a teacher and professor from their formative years that helped shape them to the people they came to be, but how many of them make it a yearly occurrence to honor them. That is what the students of Andrew Duncan have been doing for the last 30 (or 31, depending on who you ask) years. I felt honored to be apart of this milestone in this special celebration this group of people have annually for their music man.
Tech Prize is currently the longest time it took me to release a story, spanning from October to December. In the time, I contacted multiple people for interviews and got to see the amazing inventions and programs they came up with.
With my first calendar with The Journal Times coming to a close, I can only anticipate what is ahead of me and ask myself one question: "What am I going to do next?"
