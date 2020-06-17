After Svoboda scandal, County might take over park co-owned by Mount Pleasant and Caledonia

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FRANKSVILLE — Following an embezzlement scandal, Mount Pleasant and Caledonia are discussing giving up control of the Caledonia-Mt. Pleasant Memorial Park.

The proposal is to have the county run it, although the two villages would still own the park, which is also known locally as Franksville Park.

Mount Pleasant Trustee Sonny Havn had hoped initially the villages could reform a new commission to continue operations of the park internally, but he said that the staffs at both villages have not been enthusiastic about that idea.

“The park has a lot of potential,” Havn said. “We’ll have to see what happens when the three of us (Racine County, Mount Pleasant and Caledonia) sit down and figure this thing out.”

How revenue and expenses would be distributed among the county, Mount Pleasant and Caledonia remains unknown. That’s something that would have to be worked out in upcoming negotiations between the three entities.

No changes are being put in place yet. There are likely still months of discussions, planning and votes to come. The respective village board votes have simply put those balls in motion.

Scandal leads to changes