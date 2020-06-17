After Svoboda scandal, County might take over park co-owned by Mount Pleasant and Caledonia

FRANKSVILLE — Following an embezzlement scandal, Mount Pleasant and Caledonia are discussing giving up control of the Caledonia-Mt. Pleasant Memorial Park.
The proposal is to have the county run it, although the two villages would still own the park, which is also known locally as Franksville Park.
Mount Pleasant Trustee Sonny Havn had hoped initially the villages could reform a new commission to continue operations of the park internally, but he said that the staffs at both villages have not been enthusiastic about that idea.
“The park has a lot of potential,” Havn said. “We’ll have to see what happens when the three of us (Racine County, Mount Pleasant and Caledonia) sit down and figure this thing out.”
How revenue and expenses would be distributed among the county, Mount Pleasant and Caledonia remains unknown. That’s something that would have to be worked out in upcoming negotiations between the three entities.
No changes are being put in place yet. There are likely still months of discussions, planning and votes to come. The respective village board votes have simply put those balls in motion.
Scandal leads to changes
Former Joint Parks Superintendent Jim Svoboda faces felony charges for allegedly embezzling more than $330,000 in public money from the park between 2013 and 2019. He was technically an employee of Caledonia, but had also done contracted work for Mount Pleasant. His case is still making its way through the Racine County Circuit Court system and his next court date is July 21.
“Over that time there was a lot of neglect,” Ken Michel, co-founder of the Franksville Craft Beer Garden, said of the last few years of Svoboda’s tenure. But “they’re definitely taking steps in the right direction,” Michel said of recent improvements.
The park only recently obtained access to hot water. More than a dozen dead trees that have needed to be taken down for years are finally being addressed. The parking lots are not in great shape.
Discussions ongoing
After months of consternation, the Mount Pleasant Village Board voted unanimously to open discussions with the county on June 8. Caledonia’s Village Board approved an identical plan Monday with a 4-2 vote.
Dale Stillman, one of two Caledonia trustees who voted against opening discussions with the county, indicated he would rather have the village retain control of the park and invest in it, even if that would mean expanding staff.
“I think we could really make some money out of this,” Stillman said. “It’s something we could be proud of.”
Caledonia Trustee Tom Weatherston, who led the three-person Joint Park Transition Commission along with Havn and Caledonia resident Joshua Sopzcak, said that he doesn’t think that’s the best path forward.
Village President Jim Dobbs sided with Weatherston. Dobbs said that, if the goal is to make Memorial Park “a regional park,” then the county would be best suited to run it. The county already runs a handful of other parks with larger draws like Quarry Lake Park in Mount Pleasant, Einer Fischer Park in Burlington and Pritchard Park in Racine.
“We, the Village of Caledonia, are not outfitted to manage a park like that,” Weatherston said. “Neither village (Mount Pleasant or Caledonia) is outfitted to run this park.”
Caledonia Village Administrator Tom Christensen agreed, saying “the county running the park makes the best sense.”
Who is looking long-term?
Michel attests that the park has become busier in just the last few years. Previously, he said that the park would only seem busy during soccer season. But thanks to other programs like the introduction of baseball leagues and the beer garden, more families are coming to the park “on a regular basis,” he said.
Michel doesn’t particularly care which governmental entity runs the park, so long as whoever takes control puts in a real effort.
There needs to be long-term planning, added Molly Michel, Ken’s wife and the other co-founder of the beer garden.
The municipalities “keep repairing what’s broken in the moment,” she said, without looking toward the future of the park.
“Whether it’s Caledonia running it or whether it’s the county running it or whether it’s Mount Pleasant running it, we want someone to run it who actually wants to run it,” Ken said. “The park deserves respect.”
All-Breed Dog Show
Hundreds of dogs and trainers from around the midwest are traveling to Caledonia to compete in this weekend’s American Kennel Club (AKC) All Breed Dog Show. The show runs Friday through Monday, Aug. 9-12, at Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Smile at the judges
Dog show
Dog show
Dog show
Dog show
Dog show
Dog show
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.