RACINE — Voter mobilization to unseat President Donald Trump and stop his immigration policies is underway, an audience at Horlick High School was told Thursday afternoon at an after-school event.
The event was the Fiesta Patria Racine, a celebration of Latin American independence and an organizing event for immigrant justice, by Voces de la Frontera and Youth Empowered in the Struggle, or YES.
The event was part festival celebrating the independence of Latin American countries as part of Hispanic Heritage Month, and part push for immigrant and worker rights. Although not everyone in the community was pleased about such an overtly political event taking place on the campus of a public school.
The keynote speaker was Voces Executive Director Christine Neumann-Ortiz. Speaking to an audience in the Horlick theater of at least 150 people, the majority of them students, she ripped Trump’s policies and actions pertaining to immigrants in particular — but also all workers.
“This administration ran, very clearly from the get-go, and has continued relentlessly to use attacks on immigrants and refugees as a centerpiece of his campaign,” Neumann-Ortiz said.
“And (Trump) has been very explicit about his own ideology and his own beliefs, and they do represent a white nationalism, an idea that one race of people is superior to another,” she said.
Event criticized
The rally was the target of criticism on Milwaukee talk radio, with .
“This is basically an anti-ICE rally,” an anonymous Racine student told conservative Milwaukee talk radio host Dan O’Connell, according to a report published on the WISN website. “And during a school assembly recently the teachers were going around and telling kids about it.”
Another Racine student complained anonymously to O’Connell, whose show airs on WISN (1130 AM), about Racine Unified teachers and administrators promoting what O’Connell called “radical left-wing ideology.”
Spokeswoman for Racine Unified, Stacy Tapp, told the radio station that the district administration was not aware of complaints about flyers being handed out about the rally during school hours until being contacted by the radio station.
“As a public school district, our facilities are available for public use outside of the school day,” Tapp told WISN. “They are open to any community organization assuming they request through the appropriate process.”
Focus on election
During the event, Neumann-Ortiz argued that “since 2016, since the elections, we have seen appointments of people to the administration who share his far-right ideas and who actually have organizational ties with hate groups.”
She said the current national leadership “have been using the government apparatus to persecute and attempt to dehumanize immigrants, refugees and people of color.”
Neumann-Ortiz also said Trump is “pretending to care for working white people” while actually favoring the ultra-wealthy.
In response, she said, Voces is working to build networks of voters for the 2020 elections.
“This year we want to also focus on the youth vote, of all backgrounds,” she added. The goal in this organizing, Neumann-Ortiz said, is a voter network of 23,000 people, the margin by which Trump won Wisconsin in 2016.
“Wisconsin will determine the entire country’s future,” she predicted.
