After Racine pushed back against juvenile detention facility, Caledonia residents are pushing back, too

The problem lies in where to build it. Even if community members want the facility to exist, many are opposed to having it in their backyard.

Months of buildup

When the county purchased land in the city to build the new facility last year, at the former Brannum lumberyard on Taylor Avenue across from the Kornwolf Center, city leaders almost unanimously opposed it. Led by City Council President John Tate II, whose district includes the former lumberyard, aldermen argued that building the new facility in the urban area would stifle development in the neighborhood. They also noted that the county-run facility would not add to the city’s tax base.

Now, the county’s tentative plan is to put the facility in a considerably more rural municipality: Caledonia.