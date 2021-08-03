After Racine pushed back against juvenile detention facility, Caledonia residents are pushing back, too

CALEDONIA — A fight is brewing in Caledonia.
A meeting at Caledonia Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, is expected to be well-attended this afternoon as a discussion is to be held regarding the potential of putting a youth detention facility in the village.
The listening session is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. A quorum of Village Board members is expected to be present.
Racine County has been planning to build a $45 million, state-of-the-art juvenile detention facility — tentatively to be known as the “Youth Development and Care Center.”
There are few opponents to the concept of the center itself. Most interested community members want a new facility to be built, and Racine County is the only southeastern Wisconsin community that received a $40 million grant to do it.
The county’s current facility is nearly windowless incarceration center on the fourth floor of a government building, the Kornwolf Service Center at 1717 Taylor Ave. County Executive Jonathan Delagrave previously ran that facility and has made it a priority to replace it. One of Delagrave’s longstanding goals has been to improve the county’s mental health resources.
The problem lies in where to build it. Even if community members want the facility to exist, many are opposed to having it in their backyard.
Months of buildup
When the county purchased land in the city to build the new facility last year, at the former Brannum lumberyard on Taylor Avenue across from the Kornwolf Center, city leaders almost unanimously opposed it. Led by City Council President John Tate II, whose district includes the former lumberyard, aldermen argued that building the new facility in the urban area would stifle development in the neighborhood. They also noted that the county-run facility would not add to the city’s tax base.
Now, the county’s tentative plan is to put the facility in a considerably more rural municipality: Caledonia.
A new location being considered is in the Village of Caledonia, a parcel immediately northeast of Batten International Airport. The facility would rest within a nearly 29-acre parcel with a large pond and wooded area to act as a “natural buffer” between the facility and nearby residential areas. That parcel is owned by Payne & Dolan Inc., the Pewaukee-based paving contractor that operates the quarry just north of Three Mile Road and east of Douglas Avenue.
Unlike Racine’s aldermen, Caledonia’s elected leaders are not opposed to the construction of the facility.
“I support the experts who believe this is the type of facility that is needed to help our troubled youth succeed in society,” Village President Jim Dobbs said last week.
However, while residents who live in the neighborhood surrounding the Taylor Avenue site were resigned to the idea of building the facility in the city, hundreds in Caledonia appear to be opposed.
The Facebook group “Caledonia Residents Against Youth Prison” has more than 300 members. Members of the group have been trying to galvanize opposition to the construction of the facility.
“Our Village government needs to know that we as citizens don’t want it on this site!” Shannon Coey, the man who started the page, posted on July 31. “Yes, it needs to be built, just not there.”
County leaders have pushed back against the characterization of calling the planned facility a “youth prison,” even though it would still be a facility where up to 48 youths would be detained. They have argued that the focus on mental health and rehabilitation elevates it above being considered a “prison.”
What about further west?
Although some community members have called for the facility to be built in more rural western parts of the county, that could create another significant problem.
The Racine Unified School District had been expected to provide schooling services to youth in the facility, but placing it west of Interstate 94 would leave it outside of RUSD’s jurisdiction.
Reporting from Rachel Kubik and Adam Rogan contributed to this report.