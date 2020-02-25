After rabies scare, Wind Lake Fire Department still dealing with medical bills

The EMTs were told by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office that they should get “prophylactic rabies” treatments, which usually involve four doses of a vaccine delivered over the course of two to three weeks.

None of the EMTs developed rabies after receiving the vaccine. If they had contracted the disease, it could have been fatal if left untreated. Tom Kramer, administrator and treasurer for Norway, said getting the vaccines was imperative.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Samples of the deceased woman’s organs and tissues were sent by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta to be tested, but they were lost in transit and took two weeks to arrive, Kramer said, at which point the samples could not be tested.

When Ellertson submitted workers compensation claims to cover the medical bills, West Bend Mutual Insurance initially rejected the request.

Since it was never proven whether the EMTs were actually exposed to rabies, then there is no proof that actual injuries were sustained. Without proof of injury, a workers compensation claim was considered to be irrelevant. Thus, the fees were left to the EMT individuals, affecting their credit ratings when not paid.