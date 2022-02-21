After property sale, Gooseberries store owner says Burlington store will remain open

BURLINGTON — The owner of Gooseberries Fresh Food Market says a recent sale of the property does not mean the store is closing.

Store owner David Spiegelhoff posted a video on Facebook this weekend offering assurances about the future of the grocery store at 690 W. State St.

Spiegelhoff said he and family members formed a new corporation, Gooseberries Burlington LLC, to purchase the property, which they had been leasing.

"We did this because it was in the best interests of our family and the future of our family," he said. "No, we are not closing."

Spiegelhoff posted the Facebook video in response to a Racine Journal Times report last week about the $2.4 million sale of the property from Schmaling Real Estate LP to Gooseberries Burlington LLC.

Spiegelhoff at the time was unavailable for comment and had not returned several calls from the newspaper over two weeks. The newspaper did not report that Gooseberries was closing. But Spiegelhoff said many people contacted him with questions about the property sale.

The Jan. 31 sale was recorded publicly at the Racine County register of deeds office. State corporation records show that Gooseberries Burlington LLC registered with the state a few weeks earlier. Gooseberries opened in July 2006 at the site of a former Piggly Wiggly grocery store that had been operated by Bob Schmaling.

