CALEDONIA — Rich Powlick hasn’t given out a free sample in weeks, but business has still been good at the farmers markets he runs in Kenosha and at Milaeger’s on Douglas Avenue for Chicago-based Stamper Cheese Co.

“Sales are pretty decent. A lot of people don’t want to be shopping at a crowded grocery store and being inside. But they know they can come to a farmers market and get fresh food outside,” Powlick said, noting that COVID-19 is believed to be able to spread more easily indoors.

That assessment holds true for most of the vendors at the weekly Milaeger’s farmers market: that the trail of customers has been semi-consistent and growing in recent weeks, even considering the ongoing pandemic.

“There was a little bit of a change. It wasn’t totally drastic,” said David Swanson, who owns the farm-to-table Braise restaurant/culinary school in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood. Swanson said that his business has only recently started working farmers markets, a welcome new revenue stream during the cash-strapped times of the pandemic.

According to data reviewed by The Brookings Institution, the average Wisconsin small business lost around 30% of its revenue from March 13-April 25. But economic numbers have been creeping back up since.

Still, for a few months, “Things got a little slower,” said Diana Herr, who sells artisan soaps from Whitewater-based Soap of the Earth. “Some weeks there’s more than others. As the weeks go by, more people come back.”

For a time, some farmers markets were only allowing food vendors to purvey their goods; artisans were not allowed to set up shop in an effort to reduce crowding. That embargo has now ended, and Cece Nerison of C&D Works — an artisan shop that sells masks, mask carrying cases, candle bottles, jewelry, birdfeeders and plenty of other novelties made from repurposed goods — said “We’re happy that we’re back up.”

The income, Nerison said, “allows for us to pay for the extra things and for school supplies.” Nerison’s kids are about to start the academic year attending iForward, a tuition-free Wisconsin-based charter school.

For many area farmers, the pandemic didn’t throw off sales too much. There aren’t many vegetables harvested in March or April, when most businesses were losing the most revenue.

The pandemic “didn’t affect me from an economic standpoint … It wasn’t terrible for me,” said Anthony Hammer, an 80-year-old who has been farming in Caledonia for more than 20 years. Now, “the fields are doing quite well,” he said from behind a mask at his stand on Sunday.

As crops like peppers, apples, beans and tomatoes have started being harvested, more customers became comfortable with shopping outside the home.

“Our season didn’t really coincide with all that,” said Jim Team of Brightonwoods Orchard in Burlington.

“Seeing people again,” Swanson said, “it’s a good thing.”

