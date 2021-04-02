After new Racine restaurant was robbed, the community gave back

RACINE — Tasia White, owner of TaejaVu’s on Main, did her best to hold back tears as Stan Anderson, who has raised more than $50,000 for Racine County businesses so far through the Venmo Challenge, counted out hundred-dollar bills.

The more bills Anderson handed White, the harder it was for her to keep the tears from coming. By the end of it, Anderson had rallied $4,000 to give — 40 one hundred dollar bills — made up of community members’ donations.

“We’re all here for you,” Anderson said, gesturing to the dozens of spectators.

“I’m so overwhelmed,” White said, standing alongside her husband, Levon. “Thank you all.”

The donation comes after White was the victim of a robbery at her restaurant on March 27.

