After new Racine restaurant was robbed, the community gave back
After new Racine restaurant was robbed, the community gave back

TaejaVu's on Main given $4,000

Levon and Tasia White hold back tears after Stan Anderson, who has spearheaded the Venmo Challenge for Racine County, had counted out hundred- dollar bills to donate to TaejaVu's on Main on Thursday. The business was awarded $4,000. 

 Diana Panuncial
Crowd gathers outside TaejaVu's

Dozens of business owners and community members wait for Tasia White, owner of TaejaVu's on Main, on Thursday. There was a surprise gathering to show support for White, whose business recently suffered a robbery. 

RACINE — Tasia White, owner of TaejaVu’s on Main, did her best to hold back tears as Stan Anderson, who has raised more than $50,000 for Racine County businesses so far through the Venmo Challenge, counted out hundred-dollar bills.

The more bills Anderson handed White, the harder it was for her to keep the tears from coming. By the end of it, Anderson had rallied $4,000 to give — 40 one hundred dollar bills — made up of community members’ donations.

“We’re all here for you,” Anderson said, gesturing to the dozens of spectators.

“I’m so overwhelmed,” White said, standing alongside her husband, Levon. “Thank you all.”

The donation comes after White was the victim of a robbery at her restaurant on March 27.

According to a Facebook post on her restaurant’s page, the robbery occurred while White was opening the restaurant. While receiving the donation, White said: “Thank God I’m safe and was able to walk away without harm. I’m so thankful for the love I’ve received.”

Unfortunately I was victim of a robbery today while opening the restaurant. As a result following the end of today’s...

Posted by TaejaVu’s on Main on Saturday, March 27, 2021

Community members left comments of support on her post, showing love for the restaurant that has been open for less than half a year. It wasn’t long before it got the Venmo Challenge’s attention.

Joan Roehre, owner of Social on Sixth, said showing up to support White was “the right thing to do.”

“When I heard about (the robbery), I knew I needed to come,” Roehre said. “Racine is better than this. We need to stay together.”

Joan Roehre measures

Joan Roehre shows off her measuring tape after measuring Stan Anderson's wingspan on Thursday. Community members were gathered outside of TaejaVu's on Main with plans to make a circle around the block. Though the crowd wasn't large enough to make the full circle, the support was still there. 

John Auer, owner of Captain John’s Sammys & Such on Main Street, was also a local merchant in attendance.

“With everything going on, people don’t realize (business owners) are suffering,” Auer said, adding that a robbery can affect a business even more.

