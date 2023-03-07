UNION GROVE — A piece of Union Grove history is meeting the wrecking ball.

The old Community State Bank building on 15th Avenue is being demolished by a wrecking crew that got started on the job Monday.

Vassh Excavating & Grading knocked down the main structure and was expected to continue work later this week.

Built in 1969, the bank office and drive-through lanes served Union Grove for many years before Community State Bank replaced it in the mid-1990s with the current bank office at 1500 Main St.

Bank officials have not indicated what they have planned for the old bank property once it is cleared.