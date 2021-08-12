After more than 15 years of victory laps, Victory Lane Car Wash is closing to make way for a new Panera Bread

RACINE — A longtime customer stepped inside Victory Lane Car Wash’s lobby holding a bag of cucumbers from his garden Monday.
“That’s the last of it,” the customer said, handing the bag over to Peter Buchaklian, who’s been a partner in charge of the car wash since it first opened almost 20 years ago.
“That’s the last of it?” Buchaklian asked.
“That’s the last of it,” the customer said.
After almost two decades of business, Monday was the last time customers were able to visit the car wash, which was sold in part of a larger deal to develop a relocating Panera Bread.
Tom Chambasian — whose wife Donna Chambasian owned the car wash for about 20 years, since before it was branded as Victory Lane — estimated Victory Lane opened in either 2003 or 2004.
Victory Lane, at 5310 Washington Ave., announced its closure via a Facebook post on Monday. It garnered hundreds of interactions from longtime customers.
“Thank you for all the years of supporting us. Victory Lane Car Wash will be closing and today is our last day,” the post read.
“It’s a hard thing to do,” Buchaklian said. “We had a hell of a run, lots of great customers.”
Victory Lane and the BP gas station next to it should be demolished within the next 60 days to make room for the relocating Panera Bread, currently at 5630 Washington Ave. in the nearby Village Center plaza where Festival Foods and Kohl’s located.
The request to build a Panera Bread was put in to the City of Racine Council last month. According to minutes from a July 14 Planning Heritage and Design Commission meeting: “The request was for a Panera Bread to construct a drive-thru restaurant with two lanes that will operate from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.”
Tom said the goal is to have the new Panera in place — a project he is spearheading alongside contractor John Hollaway — by the end of 2022; in the meantime, its current location will remain open.
Buchaklian said a few factors went into the business closing, including the cost of reinvesting into the car wash, increased competition with other car washes and the overall strain on the labor market. “Labor is costing us more than it was.”
Tom said the car wash is one of the oldest car washes in town, and a reinvestment would mean refurbishing the entire car wash, which would cost an estimated $4-5 million.
“It was either time to knock the building down and do another car wash, or to turn it into something else,” Tom said.
Buchaklian noted COVID-19 wasn’t a reason why the car wash is closing, but “it wasn’t an easy year for us ... It’s a fast-paced business and a lot happens every day. A lot goes right and a lot goes wrong.”
Customer reactions
Victory Lane won Racine County’s Best Car Wash/Detail for seven times in a row from 2009 to 2016 (there was no Best of Racine County competition in 2010).
In 2016, Buchaklian attributed the car wash’s success to its staff’s consistency and dedication to making its customers happy. “For us, it’s all about the customer leaving with a smile on their face.”
Customers lamented the car wash’s closing both on the Facebook post and in person.
“Such sad news. I have been coming to your car wash for 20+ years,” a customer wrote. “Thanks for taking good care of my cars.”
“We had a customer who came in to check today—” Buchaklian said on Tuesday, the day after the car wash closed, cutting himself off. “She was checking in on my health, she thought something had happened.”
Saying goodbye
When asked if he would be taking any souvenirs from the car wash before it gets demolished, Buchaklian said he would take a few trinkets. “It all has sentimental value, but the biggest sentimental value is my customers. That’s what I’ll take away.”