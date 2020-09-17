After months-long pause, Racine Unified will allow public comment during its next meeting

The board is set to re-open meetings to public comment on Sept. 28, particularly to allow input following two public hearings: On the 2020-21 proposed school district budget, and on a waiver for state teacher effectiveness effectiveness requirements, to give the district more flexibility on the timeline for evaluations in the wake of COVID-19.

O’Connell said that citizens will be able to comment via email or in person. Emails can be sent to the district’s executive assistant, Elizabeth Tobias, at elizabeth.tobias@rusd.org and will be posted to the official record and read in during the meeting as time allows. Those who wish to comment in-person can do so at in the board meeting room at Racine Unified’s Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St. Due to social distancing rules, speakers may have to filter in and out of the room, depending on how many people wish to speak.

“Crowd management is a challenge,” O’Connell said.

On Monday, during the board’s first meeting with all board members present in person in months, board Vice President Jane Barbian made a motion that public comment be added to the agenda. The motion was approved unanimously, however no one spoke during the comment period, and members of the public would not have known they would have the chance to comment prior to the start of that meeting.

According to the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, school boards are not legally required to include a public comment period in their regular meetings. However they are required to allow public comment following public hearings.

