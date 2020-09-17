After months-long pause, Racine Unified will allow public comment during its next meeting

RACINE — After almost a six-month pause, the Racine Unified Board of Education plans to allow public comment during its next meeting on Sept. 28.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board left time during its business meetings and work sessions for citizens to raise concerns or make comments, with the stipulations that they had to provide their names and stick to a 2-minute time limit.
It was not uncommon for the public comment period to pass with no speakers. However, during times of controversy within the district sometimes the board room would be packed with commenters and their supporters, including students, teachers and union representatives.
Once the board began to meet virtually, at the start of April and with few members present in the board meeting room, the public comment period was dropped from the School Board agenda.
The district did allow emailed and in-person comments for an April 20 public hearing regarding the district’s request to the state to waive its hours of instruction requirements due to COVID-19.
Technological challenges
The decision to push pause on public comment was due to several factors, including the difficulty of running a public Zoom meeting, said School Board President Brian O’Connell.
“Opening the meetings up to non-board members was a technical challenge,” O’Connell said. “So the decision was made to forego public comment.”
The board is set to re-open meetings to public comment on Sept. 28, particularly to allow input following two public hearings: On the 2020-21 proposed school district budget, and on a waiver for state teacher effectiveness effectiveness requirements, to give the district more flexibility on the timeline for evaluations in the wake of COVID-19.
O’Connell said that citizens will be able to comment via email or in person. Emails can be sent to the district’s executive assistant, Elizabeth Tobias, at elizabeth.tobias@rusd.org and will be posted to the official record and read in during the meeting as time allows. Those who wish to comment in-person can do so at in the board meeting room at Racine Unified’s Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St. Due to social distancing rules, speakers may have to filter in and out of the room, depending on how many people wish to speak.
“Crowd management is a challenge,” O’Connell said.
On Monday, during the board’s first meeting with all board members present in person in months, board Vice President Jane Barbian made a motion that public comment be added to the agenda. The motion was approved unanimously, however no one spoke during the comment period, and members of the public would not have known they would have the chance to comment prior to the start of that meeting.
According to the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, school boards are not legally required to include a public comment period in their regular meetings. However they are required to allow public comment following public hearings.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.