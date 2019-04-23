MADISON — Two Republicans, including Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, have proposed a bill that would allow Wisconsin Lottery winners to remain anonymous.
A news release announcing the bill was released around the same time a press conference was held for 24-year-old Manuel Franco, of West Allis, who had just won a $768-million Powerball jackpot, the third-largest lottery win in U.S. history.
Franco said at his news conference that he felt a sense of paranoia after he realized he won. He says he thought somebody was behind him every day and he kept the winning ticket in a safe.
The proposal would make Wisconsin the ninth state where lottery winners’ identities are protected, following the lead of Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas.
The lottery is banned in eight states, none of which are in the Midwest.
Lottery winners can have their names published if they so choose under the proposal, but the Department of Revenue, which runs the Wisconsin Lottery, must get permission from the winner first.
Rep. Gary Tauchen, R-Bonduel, who introduced the bill with Vos, said that being able to conceal your identity as a lottery winner protects citizens from being targets of crimes.
“Winning the lottery often makes you a target of fraud, abuse and harassment,” Tauchen said in a statement. “Winners often take steps of wearing costumes and other efforts to conceal their identity and protect their privacy.”
Vox published a story in October 2018 recapping several deaths of lottery winners that appeared to be connected to their "lucky" wins. There was the Florida man who appeared to have been killed 10 years ago by someone who befriended him after he won a jackpot, as well as a Georgian who was killed in an apparent home invasion in January 2016.
