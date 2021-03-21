After losing in arbitration, Racine firefighters union is taking the city to court in benefits dispute

RACINE — A dispute between the City of Racine and the union that represents local firefighters is heading to Racine County Circuit Court.

The dispute arose in 2019, the result of changes made to health care and retiree benefits for city employees.

The dispute was originally taken to the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission for arbitration. The WERC later determined the city did not violate the collective bargaining agreement with the IAF. So, the IAF is seeking to have the WERC arbitration determination vacated or modified.

History

In fall 2019, the Racine City Council amended the benefits of city employees and retirees.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}