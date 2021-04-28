After lengthy discussion, RUSD board approves new curricula opposed by former staffer

Docksey questioned how soon the board and public should expect to see improvements in student achievement after implementation of the curricula.

Janell Decker, the district’s executive director of curriculum and instruction, answered that she would hope to see an uptick within two years.

Two former Racine Unified employees voiced their displeasure with the new curricula.

Jeff Blaga, who said he led the district in social studies for nearly 20 years, said that the district should have some sort of implementation plan in place before adopting the new resource.

Chet Melcher, the district’s former director of instruction in science, asked the board to look at different options for science and social studies curricula.

“Don’t adopt a less-than-average program in science and social studies,” he said.

There was some confusion among board members about what exactly was being adopted. The English language arts portion of the curriculum aims to help build science and social studies knowledge in addition to separate lessons in science and social studies teaching.