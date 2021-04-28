After lengthy discussion, RUSD board approves new curricula opposed by former staffer

RACINE — Following a lengthy discussion, the Racine Unified School Board voted 5-4 on Monday night to adopt new English Language Arts, science and social studies curricula for grades K-5.
Voting in favor were Ally Docksey, Matthew Hanser, Kimberly Hoover, Julie McKenna and Brian O’Connell. Voting in opposition were Amy Cimbalnik, Scott Coey, Auntavia Jackson and Dulce Cervantes.
“I know that this was a tough decision,” said O’Connell, the board president.
He added that the discussion about the new curricula was good, and that the board would be looking to the administration for updates on how the new learning resources are implemented.
It’s been just four years since the district adopted its last new reading curriculum, for which it had high hopes, but that program has not resulted in noticeable or widespread improvements in student achievement.
Chief Academic Officer Rosalie Daca said the could be due to teachers not implementing the curriculum “with fidelity.”
The district decided to recommend a new curriculum that incorporates science and social studies concepts into ELA lessons after it found through a survey that 50% of its teachers feel they don’t have the time to teach science and social studies during their school day.
Docksey questioned how soon the board and public should expect to see improvements in student achievement after implementation of the curricula.
Janell Decker, the district’s executive director of curriculum and instruction, answered that she would hope to see an uptick within two years.
Two former Racine Unified employees voiced their displeasure with the new curricula.
Jeff Blaga, who said he led the district in social studies for nearly 20 years, said that the district should have some sort of implementation plan in place before adopting the new resource.
Chet Melcher, the district’s former director of instruction in science, asked the board to look at different options for science and social studies curricula.
“Don’t adopt a less-than-average program in science and social studies,” he said.
There was some confusion among board members about what exactly was being adopted. The English language arts portion of the curriculum aims to help build science and social studies knowledge in addition to separate lessons in science and social studies teaching.
Decker argued that the new curricula was the result of several years of work by a committee of district teachers, many of whom had a particular expertise in science or social studies.
She asked the board not delay the vote as some board members had requested, in an effort to obtain teaching materials for the new curricula before the end of the school year. The district plans to disseminate training videos prior to the summer break that teachers can watch at their leisure to familiarize themselves with the new learning resources. Teachers had complained that the district’s previous practice of purchasing new curricula in July left them too little time to prepare for the upcoming school year.
Decker added that the new curricula had been recommended by Ed Reports, “an independent nonprofit organization that reviews curricular resources to aid districts in finding the highest quality resources.”
The cost of the new curricula is not to exceed about $2.8 million for 6 years for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Into Reading, Into Science, Into Social Studies, science kits, assessment tools and professional learning resources.