WIND LAKE — A seasonal boat storage operation run by a VFW post can continue if the Town of Norway approves a permit for the previously prohibited fundraising activity.

Neighbors have complained about VFW Post 8343 using its property near Loomis Road and Racine Avenue for outdoor winter storage of boats at a cost of $50 to $100 per month.

The operation generates revenue for the VFW's plan to build new facilities for military veterans.

Racine County officials last year cited Post 8343 officials for improperly renting space to boat owners without a required permit, in a civil dispute that is still pending in court.

County officials, however, have since agreed to issue a permit, and the Norway Town Board is considering whether to support the permit allowing the boat storage to continue.

Town Chairwoman Jean Jacobson said she is satisfied that the boat storage would be limited to non-residential property on the VFW site and that the VFW would have to erect a barrier of trees or bushes designed to protect surrounding homeowners.

Jacobson said she supports the veterans group, but the group must comply with the law.

"If they comply, I think it's a good solution," she said.

VFW Post Commander Brad Splan said the boat storage represents an important source of revenue for his post, so the group is committed to obeying the rules.

Splan said Post 8343 has hired a lawyer and has taken steps to ensure the boat storage is proper and legal.

"We just wanted to make sure everything is right," he said.

The Town Board is scheduled to consider the matter in a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Town Hall, 6419 Heg Park Road.

The veterans group still could face a fine of up to $452 in Racine County Circuit Court if found guilty of an ordinance violation issued last year when boats were allegedly stored without a permit.

Members of the group — officially known as VFW Schiller-Kulchar-Fohr Post 8343 — acquired the 9-acre site at 26527 Oak Ridge Drive two years ago. Located in the unincorporated Wind Lake area of the Town of Norway, the property includes an old industrial site where boat storage is allowed with a permit and residential property where no such storage is allowed.

The VFW is trying to raise money to build a new post and housing for homeless military veterans.

The winter boat storage has generated between $2,500 and $5,000 a month for the group.

Complaints surfaced, however, when the number of boats last year reached 50 or more, spilling over onto the residential side of the VFW's property and creating what neighbors called an eyesore.

The new permit, as drafted by Racine County officials, would allow boat storage only on the industrial property, only between mid-September and Memorial Day, situated behind a tree line that must be planted by June 30 and with boats organized "in a neat and orderly fashion." If neighbors complain, the permit can be withdrawn if the VFW fails to address the complaints.

Splan said he agrees that his group got carried away by storing 50 or more boats last year and spilling over onto the residential property.

Only 30 or 40 boats were stored this winter, he said, in what he described as a negotiated temporary arrangement — but that Jacobson said was another violation of the law.

Restricting the boat storage in future years to the industrial site, Splan said, will be a manageable alternative.

"It'll be a little smaller," he said, "but we'll just continue it."

Jacobson said the town has received complaints about the boat storage not only from nearby homeowners but also from others in the town. The county will be responsible for enforcing the permit, if the Town Board agrees to go along with it.

The whole situation has been "a learning experience" for Post 8343, Jacobson said.

"We support the VFW and their work," she added. "However, there are ordinances and laws that must be complied with."

11 photos from the Veterans Day 2022 celebration at Memorial Hall Salutes 11:11 salute Veterans Dave, Krista, Zach, Matthew Smiling for the photo Dave, Matthew, Kaleb and Clyde Seats filled Dave Burgess's remarks Jenna, Natalie, Madelyn and Brooklyn Kaleb, Jaxon and Johnny The Gilmore Fine Arts Choir