After further review: Dr. Jones Elementary won't be closing at end of year, RUSD says

RACINE — Dr. Jones Elementary School's closure has been delayed despite the Racine Unified School Board having already voted to approve the administration's recommendation to close the school early.

During Monday's meeting, several members of the public spoke in opposition to the school's early demise, including a current student.

"I go to Dr. Jones and I have been coming here since 4K. I love my teachers and friends; this is my home. I have gone to Mitchell for summer school and I did not like how other students treated me. I saw how other kids got bullied and how they treated the teachers. I would like for you to keep my school open," the student said.

Dr. Jones serves a large portion of economically disadvantaged students, which make up 86% of the student population, as well as English learners, which make up 36.9%, according to the Department of Public Instruction Data. One of the speakers, a bilingual parent of the student who spoke, pointed to the fact that she was the lone bilingual parent in attendance, a fact she said was due only to the fact she spoke English.

Board member Dulce Cervantes, a bilingual teacher, voiced her concerns about preserving the trust of Spanish-speaking families in the district. Closing Dr. Jones earlier than planned, she said, would likely damage that trust.

"I just want to make a comment as a mother and as a Spanish-speaking parent: It's very hard to trust a system that's not built for us," Cervantes said. "So, when you see something that's so precious to you being taken away, I can see how that can be bad."

The board ultimately voted 6-2 to keep the school open, for now, which prompted those in attendance to cheer. Janes Elementary School, however, is still to close at the end of the school year with the grounds being sold to the city as a historic site. New boundaries were also adopted to accommodate the closure.

