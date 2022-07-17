 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

After four years of talks, Italian probiotic company opens first U.S. facility in Racine County

  • 0
CSL opens in Caledonia

A probiotics scientist is pictured at CSL's new facility in Caledonia during its grand opening celebration on June 23.

 Racine County Economic Development Corporation

CALEDONIA — Centro Sperimentale del Latte USA Inc., a.k.a. Cultures Supporting Life, a probiotic manufacturing company, has finally established its first operations in the U.S. with a facility in Caledonia.

CSL opens in Caledonia

Pictured is CSL's new facility in Caledonia during its grand opening celebration on June 23.

The building is located at 4011 Nicholson Road in the Caledonia Business Park. CSL celebrated its grand opening with presentations from CSL representatives and state, county and Caledonia government officials, a ribbon cutting and cake on June 23.

The investment is part of a multimillion-dollar project expected to create up to 31 jobs over the next four years. The 80,000-square-foot facility is to support the growing food, beverage, health and nutrition markets.

The facility was first publicly proposed to the Village of Caledonia in August 2018 with a timeline to be fully operational by 2020 with construction starting in fall 2018. But the project was delayed. In March 2020, global market factors exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic threatened the facility’s eventual existence.

People are also reading…

CSL opens in Caledonia

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave speaks outside CSL's new facility in Caledonia during its grand opening celebration on June 23.

Since 1872, Sacco System has produced food ingredients including food cultures, bacterial cultures and probiotics, for the dairy, food, dietary supplements, pharma and agriculture markets. Sacco System is also one of the largest contract fermentation organizations in the world.

“Racine County’s central location in the Chicago-Milwaukee corridor continues to be an asset, especially for international companies establishing their first location in the United States,” Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said. “At this unprecedented time in our county’s history, we are excited that CSL will call Racine County home and we are grateful for their investment in our community.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News