After four years of talks, Italian probiotic company opens first U.S. facility in Racine County

CALEDONIA — Centro Sperimentale del Latte USA Inc., a.k.a. Cultures Supporting Life, a probiotic manufacturing company, has finally established its first operations in the U.S. with a facility in Caledonia.

The building is located at 4011 Nicholson Road in the Caledonia Business Park. CSL celebrated its grand opening with presentations from CSL representatives and state, county and Caledonia government officials, a ribbon cutting and cake on June 23.

The investment is part of a multimillion-dollar project expected to create up to 31 jobs over the next four years. The 80,000-square-foot facility is to support the growing food, beverage, health and nutrition markets.

The facility was first publicly proposed to the Village of Caledonia in August 2018 with a timeline to be fully operational by 2020 with construction starting in fall 2018. But the project was delayed. In March 2020, global market factors exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic threatened the facility’s eventual existence.

Since 1872, Sacco System has produced food ingredients including food cultures, bacterial cultures and probiotics, for the dairy, food, dietary supplements, pharma and agriculture markets. Sacco System is also one of the largest contract fermentation organizations in the world.

“Racine County’s central location in the Chicago-Milwaukee corridor continues to be an asset, especially for international companies establishing their first location in the United States,” Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said. “At this unprecedented time in our county’s history, we are excited that CSL will call Racine County home and we are grateful for their investment in our community.”