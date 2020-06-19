× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BURLINGTON — Juan Manuel Reyes Valdez was about to become a grandfather. When he came down with COVID, which his family blames on lacking safety procedures at his workplace, Echo Lake Foods in Burlington, Valdez promised his pregnant daughter he would get better. That he would soon hold his grandchild in his arms.

“It was a promise he was unable to keep,” Christine Neumann-Ortiz, executive director of Milwaukee-based workers’ rights advocacy group Voces de la Frontera, said during a press conference Thursday afternoon at Echo Lake Park.

Juan Manuel Reyes Valdez died on June 3. His name is becoming a rallying cry for workers’ rights and workers’ safety.

Grassroots efforts are growing in volume to require greater protections for workers, particularly amid the coronavirus pandemic. Neumann-Ortiz blamed the “failures” of government for allowing Valdez and other American workers to die from COVID. Not having greater protections “Dishonors the lives and dignity of workers in this industry,” she said.

Food plants pose danger

In May, hundreds of coronavirus cases throughout the state were linked to meat-processing plants. The actual number of infections is estimated to be in the thousands, although health departments have stopped reporting numbers linked to specific facilities, making it impossible for the public to know exactly how bad the outbreak has gotten.

Voces de la Frontera has filed a complaint against Echo Lake Foods, sparking an OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) investigation that is yet to be concluded. The Central Racine County Health Department declined to answer questions about conditions and deaths at Echo Lake’s Racine County food plants.

Echo Lake Foods provides egg-based products to the likes of Walmart, Burger King and Dunkin’ Donuts, Neumann-Ortiz said.

The National Guard performed testing at the plant last month. According to Voces de la Frontera, 22 positive cases were confirmed.

The plant shut down for one week, shorter than the typical two weeks that is advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. When the plants came back online, complaints remained about insufficient safety protocols, according to a complaint from a worker who shared his story with Voces.

According to that complaint, even after the weeklong break, there still isn’t guaranteed sick leave related to COVID, workers were not informed directly about the positive cases, social distancing isn’t required in the cafeteria and while clocking in/out, and workers still stand within six feet of one another while on production lines.

“They did this to keep production working … The company needs to be more moral with workers,” the Echo Lakes worker said in a statement shared by Neumann-Ortiz.

Echo Lake Foods has not replied to multiple requests for comment from The Journal Times regarding these allegations. In 2013, Echo Lake Foods was fined $150,000 by OSHA after 27 violations were found at its plants in Burlington and Yorkville.

At Vos’ home

After a press conference at Burlington’s Echo Lake Park at noon Thursday, a convoy of more than a dozen vehicles filled with demonstrators drove to Echo Lake Foods’ plant, leaving a wreath and photograph in Valdez’s honor at the front door. They were not let inside.

Demonstrators then drove to the Rochester home of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, one of Wisconsin’s top Republicans. They drove through the quiet, rural neighborhood, honking their horns. Leaders from Voces de la Frontera then left another wreath and a photograph of Valdez, taken while he was in the hospital, next to Vos’ mailbox.

Multiple Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene minutes after protesters got there.

“You guys are more than welcome to be here,” Deputy Jesse Danek told demonstrators, but he required them to stay off of Vos’ property. After the photograph and wreath were left on the driveway for several minutes, Danek removed them, saying the demonstrators could not leave the artifacts on private property. The deputy informed organizers they could pick up the photograph and wreath later from the Sheriff’s Office if they wanted.

Vos, in a statement, said Thursday’s demonstration in Burlington and in front of his home “was not about worker benefits; it was about politics, which is unfortunate. At a time when everyone is looking for answers, we should be finding ways to work together.”

Vos added: “A large majority of Wisconsin businesses offer health care and retirement benefits. The federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act required family and medical leave as well as paid sick leave related to COVID-19.”

Requesting action

9to5 Wisconsin, which is part of a nationwide membership organization for working women that co-organized Thursday’s rally, has said that those added rules have not done enough.

“Like most people, we believe no one should lose their life or livelihood in order to keep their job when they are sick or have to care for an elderly loved one,” said Blanca Hernandez, who is from Racine and works with 9to5.

Hernandez said that her mother is quarantining after coming into contact with someone who had COVID at her workplace, but she was not eligible to receive paid time off. And since Hernandez’s younger sister recently underwent surgery and “needs constant care,” her mother does not want to risk going back to work yet.

Hernandez added that Milwaukee became one of the first cities in America to legally require paid sick leave for workers in 2008. But three years later, Vos and other Republican leaders passed a law preventing Wisconsin municipalities from having such a law, thus negating Milwaukee’s rule.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., has shown support for these grassroots efforts and their goals. In a statement, she said “we cannot defeat this pandemic without protecting workers on the front line.”

Chance Zombor, a union leader and forklift driver at Briggs & Stratton, said “If you give a corporation the choice because workers’ safety and profits, they’re going to choose profits every time.”

Zombor said he wants to limit the choices of businesses when it comes to worker safety, and to do that by having government agencies create stricter rules protecting workers that businesses must abide by.

Mike Jackson died from COVID. He collapsed on the job while working on an assembly line at Briggs & Stratton in late May and was admitted to the hospital soon after.

Jackson’s cousin, Adebisi Agoro, said that businesses too often “put the work before the worker” and ignore people’s “God-given right to exist.” Because of that, he said, Jackson died. Jackson, a former Racine resident who was living in Milwaukee at the time of his death, was 45 and a father of eight.

+6 Vos under fire for comments about coronavirus and 'culture' of immigrant population Democrats and immigrant rights groups have been quick to criticize Speaker Robin Vos' remarks, which were made in a phone call with the governor that Vos didn't know was being recorded.

Group wants Vos out of office

The group has also continued calling for Vos to resign.

Nuemann-Ortiz called on Vos and other elected officials to show “real leadership” by strengthening Wisconsin’s workers compensation laws and expanding sick leave protections.

Vos is currently running against Joel Jacobsen, a Democrat and former Burlington city alderman, to retain his seat as representative of Wisconsin’s 63rd Assembly district. The election is scheduled for Nov. 3.

