After drownings, sheriff calls for City of Racine to improve water safety at beaches

"But this is an effort that requires a lot of membership. It requires a buy-in from our community and knowing your own abilities when you step into the water," Schmaling said. "But also from our city leadership as well, making certain that there'll be departments on shore, and that we're out in the water doing the rescues. We'll need all partnerships on hand."

Funding water safety programs

Schmaling said a lot of time can be spent on brainstorming ideas to improve water safety, but it also requires spending money.

"We spend a lot of money on tourism in this county, getting people to enjoy the lake and the beach," he said. "I think we need to start looking at the dollars we spend right there on the beach as well to keep people safe."

"These things, when you get short cut and short changed, you can see the results: the three children, two of which have passed away, and one fighting for their life," Schmaling continued.

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said, "As far as I'm concerned, we're done watching this occur. If the county has to put out resources, we're gonna find the resources and we'll man that if we have to."