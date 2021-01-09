After delays and lack of communication, vaccination for Racine County EMTs/firefighters to begin this week

Racine County’s first responders are finally going to be vaccinated. But not all of them know exactly when that will happen.

Western Racine County fire departments are expected to begin receiving vaccines for emergency medical service providers starting Monday, according to Burlington Fire Chief Alan Babe. Those firefighting agencies could include the City of Burlington, Town of Burlington, Kansasville, Waterford, Wind Lake, Tichigan, Raymond, Rochester and Union Grove/Yorkville.

But as of Wednesday, the Racine Fire Department was unaware of when its front-line personnel might start being vaccinated.

“The Fire Department has not been given any dates or timelines for first responders to receive the vaccine,” Racine Fire Chief Steve Hansen said in an email.

He noted that leaders of several other Wisconsin fire department have expressed discontent with the speed and lack of transparency in the early stages of vaccine rollout.