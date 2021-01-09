After delays and lack of communication, vaccination for Racine County EMTs/firefighters to begin this week

Racine County’s first responders are finally going to be vaccinated. But not all of them know exactly when that will happen.
Western Racine County fire departments are expected to begin receiving vaccines for emergency medical service providers starting Monday, according to Burlington Fire Chief Alan Babe. Those firefighting agencies could include the City of Burlington, Town of Burlington, Kansasville, Waterford, Wind Lake, Tichigan, Raymond, Rochester and Union Grove/Yorkville.
But as of Wednesday, the Racine Fire Department was unaware of when its front-line personnel might start being vaccinated.
“The Fire Department has not been given any dates or timelines for first responders to receive the vaccine,” Racine Fire Chief Steve Hansen said in an email.
He noted that leaders of several other Wisconsin fire department have expressed discontent with the speed and lack of transparency in the early stages of vaccine rollout.
He cited a Monday TV report from Fond du Lac that said: “Since the beginning of the pandemic, Fond du Lac Fire Rescue has transported more than a hundred patients who had confirmed cases of COVID-19. ‘Some long haul transfers from our hospital here in Fond du Lac down to Madison and Milwaukee. We’re in a confined space for over an hour with a patient who is known to be COVID positive. We want to make sure our rescue workers have every bit of safety that they can have,’ says Fond du Lac Fire Rescue Chief Peter O’Leary.
“But three weeks after the first doses of the vaccine arrived in Wisconsin,” the report continued, “Fond du Lac Fire Rescue has yet to see any of its nearly 70 members vaccinated, even though as first responders, they fall into the CDC’s 1-A priority group.”
Similar reports have come out of the Milwaukee area, with Oconomowoc-based Western Lakes Fire District Chief Brad Bowen telling a Milwaukee newspaper this week: "Nobody answers the phones, nobody responds to emails. It's just a waiting game” regarding finding out when his firefighters/EMTs (emergency medical technicians) might get vaccinated.
The Racine Professional Firefighters Local 321, which represents City of Racine firefighters, did not reply to a request for comment on this story.
However, access is expanding.
In a Tuesday email, Racine County Communications Director Mark Schaaf said “Central Racine County and City of Racine Public Health Department are planning together and will fill both assurance and vaccination roles locally. Racine County local public health departments anticipate beginning vaccination of EMRs (emergency medical responders), EMTs and EMT-Ps (emergency medical technician-paramedics) next week.”
The South Shore Fire Department — which serves Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant and Elmwood Park — is expecting all of its EMS personnel to have received the first dose of a vaccine by Jan. 29, with all of them having been fully vaccinated by the end of February, SSFD Battalion Chief/Shift Commander/EMS Supervisor Michael Wienke said. Shots are expected to be in arms this week.
The Kenosha Fire Department and the Kenosha County Division of Health are ahead of the game in this regard. Vaccinations for KFD began in the final days of December, since the Kenosha County Division of Health was one of only eight county health departments in Wisconsin that received vaccines the week of Dec. 28.