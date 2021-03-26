After debate and 'administrative error,' City Council increases Racine salary cap for police chief

RACINE — The City Council passed a resolution on a split vote to increase the pay grade of the chief of police Thursday.
The vote effectively increases the pay cap from $136,490 to $146,681.
The vote was 9-5.
Two issues were in play for the debate:
The pay grade of the chief of police, which is entirely within the purview of the City Council.
The salary of the potential new chief, which is still being negotiated between the city’s Human Resources Department and Maurice Robinson, who the Police and Fire Commission picked to become the new chief. He is slated to take over in May.
Advertised pay was inaccurate
When Baker Tilly conducted the search for a new police chief, the position was advertised with a potential salary of $140,000 to $145,000.
Although that much money was budgeted for the position, the City Council had not formally changed the pay grade.
This put the Human Resources Department in a bind because the new chief was recruited on the understanding the salary range started at $140,000, but the cap on the position at that time was $136,490.
Kate Croteau, the city’s human resource director, referred to the situation as an “administrative error.” She said part of the blame for the error was hers as the pay grade increase should have been taken care of during the budget process.
This administrative error necessitated the meeting on Thursday as Robinson may accept the city’s employment offer at any time.
Croteau said the salary offer would be more than $140,000; though, the exact detail of Robinson’s contract are not publicly being shared.
The debate
Alderman Trevor Jung, chairman of the Personnel and Finance Committee, confirmed the committee did vote to recommend the grade increase.
Jung said the pay-grade increase was necessary to “ensure we attract the best and the brightest to come and serve in our community.”
Baker Tilly and the city’s salary consultant recommended the increase to keep the city competitive in the hiring process.
Further, many of the city’s leadership positions have a salary cap of $146,681, including finance director, city attorney and commissioner of public works.
Opposed to raise
Five of the aldermen voted against the pay-grade increase, but only Henry Perez and Jeffrey Peterson spoke out against it.
Perez expressed concern about how the action would look to others in public safety, considering the cuts they have taken during the last budget cycle.
He said he was troubled because morale among local officers has been low due to the disputes over benefits. Perez also noted that the current chief, Art Howell, who retires March 31 after a career spanning almost four decades with the Racine Police Department, would not have been making as much as the new chief who is coming from Cincinnati would.
“I think it’s a little bit unreasonable for us to up the numbers, even though it’s in the budget, because we keep eliminating positions and claim we don’t have any money,” Perez observed.
Perez added he would support a pay-grade increase for the chief of police in the future when the city was on a better economic footing.
Peterson, too, opposed the pay-grade increase.
“There’s going to be a lot of people that are a little peeved that they’re losing benefits, that their insurance are getting worse, they lose their payouts,” Peterson said. “And we bring someone from Cincinnati who never spent a day here (in Racine) in their life … and he’ll be getting $140,000.”
Peterson noted that Racine was not the only place Robinson had applied and accused the new chief of just wanting the title “chief” with his name.
“This is disrespectful to Howell and all the other officers,” Peterson said.
Legality questioned
Perez wondered whether the city had fallen into murky legal waters by advertising a salary that, at the time it was advertised, didn’t align with what the city could actually offer.
The alderman asked City Attorney Scott Letteney if the city’s actions were illegal or violated policies.
Letteney agreed “it would be inconsistent with the city’s policy, as it exists today, to pay more money than the pay scale, which is why this is being requested,” he said of the resolution.
He explained if the City Council did not vote for the resolution, the Human Resources Department would not be in a position to offer the new chief any more than $136,490.
The City Council approved the resolution regardless.