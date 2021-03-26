After debate and 'administrative error,' City Council increases Racine salary cap for police chief

This administrative error necessitated the meeting on Thursday as Robinson may accept the city’s employment offer at any time.

Croteau said the salary offer would be more than $140,000; though, the exact detail of Robinson’s contract are not publicly being shared.

The debate

Alderman Trevor Jung, chairman of the Personnel and Finance Committee, confirmed the committee did vote to recommend the grade increase.

Jung said the pay-grade increase was necessary to “ensure we attract the best and the brightest to come and serve in our community.”

Baker Tilly and the city’s salary consultant recommended the increase to keep the city competitive in the hiring process.

Further, many of the city’s leadership positions have a salary cap of $146,681, including finance director, city attorney and commissioner of public works.

Opposed to raise

Five of the aldermen voted against the pay-grade increase, but only Henry Perez and Jeffrey Peterson spoke out against it.

Perez expressed concern about how the action would look to others in public safety, considering the cuts they have taken during the last budget cycle.