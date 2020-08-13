After deaths at Racine County nursing home, Federal VA nurses called in to help

DOVER — Five people, three of whom had tested positive for COVID-19, have died in the last week at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove amid an outbreak at the facility.
All three who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus were veterans who were already nearing the end of their lives and receiving hospice care, the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs confirmed.
The WDVA confirmed that determining whether coronavirus is the actual cause of death for those patients is difficult. The virus is still extremely deadly for those with compromised immune systems, particularly those who are elderly. But each of those who died and had tested positive for coronavirus at the Veterans Home, 21425 Spring St., had serious underlying medical conditions prior to contracting the virus.
The Racine County Medical Examiner’s Office did not respond to a request for comment sent on Tuesday.
The loved ones of several of those who died were able to say goodbye, the WDVA confirmed, since family visits are allowed during end-of-life situations. Typically, family visits are not allowed right now due to coronavirus precautions.
One of the two deaths in the past week that didn’t involve a positive coronavirus diagnosis was a resident who was not a veteran. Families of veterans are also welcome to live at the home. The other four deaths were all vets.
As of Sunday, 20 residents and another 20 staff members had tested positive for the coronavirus; at that time, 153 people lived at the facility, not including staff. Four days earlier on Wednesday Aug. 5, 12 residents, three staff members and one contracted health professional who services the long-term care facility had tested positive.
The National Guard is scheduled to return to the facility on Aug. 21 to do another round of all-encompassing testing.
Positive coronavirus cases have also been confirmed at Wisconsin Veterans Home at King in Waupaca County, the second of three VA nursing homes in the state. There, one resident and one staff member have tested positive. Several other residents are in quarantine with possible cases.
Cooperation sought for safety
A letter from Diane Lynch, WDVA Homes Division administrator, warned families of residents not to try and circumvent security to see their loved ones.
“We appreciate that you want to see your loved one,” Lynch wrote, “but circumventing security puts you, our staff, and Members at risk so please follow our security protocols. You may drop supplies and other items at the checkpoint, but please keep in mind that retrieving these items requires extra staff time so exercise this option judiciously.”
To keep staffing levels up, nursing staff from the federal Department of Veterans Affairs arrived Sunday to augment the diminished staff at Veterans Home at Union Grove, according to the WDVA.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.