After deaths at Racine County nursing home, Federal VA nurses called in to help

DOVER — Five people, three of whom had tested positive for COVID-19, have died in the last week at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove amid an outbreak at the facility.

All three who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus were veterans who were already nearing the end of their lives and receiving hospice care, the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs confirmed.

The WDVA confirmed that determining whether coronavirus is the actual cause of death for those patients is difficult. The virus is still extremely deadly for those with compromised immune systems, particularly those who are elderly. But each of those who died and had tested positive for coronavirus at the Veterans Home, 21425 Spring St., had serious underlying medical conditions prior to contracting the virus.

The Racine County Medical Examiner’s Office did not respond to a request for comment sent on Tuesday.

The loved ones of several of those who died were able to say goodbye, the WDVA confirmed, since family visits are allowed during end-of-life situations. Typically, family visits are not allowed right now due to coronavirus precautions.