After criticism, Foxconn announces construction firms for Green Bay building

GREEN BAY — After receiving a lot of flack for inaction on some of its innovation centers throughout the state, the Foxconn Technology Group has announced contractors for its planned building in Green Bay.
On Monday, Foxconn announced that ISG Inc., which has an office in Green Bay, and DeLeers Construction Inc., which is based in De Pere, will be in charge of the design and construction of Foxconn Place.
The 4,800-square-foot second floor is located at the WaterMark Building in Green Bay. Construction on the building is expected to begin once the City of Green Bay approves the designs.
The building plans to house “Foxconn Tech Talks” along with other events including recruitment and a space for community engagement.
“From the start, the establishment of Foxconn Place Green Bay has been a key part of Foxconn’s long-term strategic initiatives, underscoring our continued commitment to the local communities in Wisconsin,” said Alan Yeung, director of U.S. Strategic Initiatives for Foxconn.
“It is important that Foxconn’s partners be not only from Wisconsin but situated in the Green Bay area. Both ISG and DeLeers Construction, Inc. stood out in both aspects, and we are looking forward to working with them for the design-build of the Foxconn Place Green Bay.”
You have free articles remaining.
Mark Chambers, ISG principal Green Bay office leader, said the partnership with DeLeers will bring the WaterMark Building “to the next level.”
“ISG is no stranger to the Green Bay community given its local presence for more than 25 years through a previous acquisition,” Chambers said. “However, to be successful in this sort of project, it takes more than history; it requires a deep commitment to contextual design principles and we are eager to incorporate Foxconn’s strategic vision, surroundings, and overall user experience to create an impactful space.”
Jim DeLeers, president of DeLeers Construction, said the contract comes at a perfect time for the company.
“2020 will mark the 75th anniversary of DeLeers Construction, Inc., servicing the greater Green Bay community. In tandem with moving into our 75th year, we are excited and ready to service the needs of Foxconn,” DeLeers said.
Racine project
In October, the City of Racine approved a building permit for Foxconn’s project in Downtown Racine, One Main Centre.
The permit includes plans to remodel most of the south side of the building’s first floor. The plan includes a bathroom, kitchen, reception area and 857-square-foot “training” area with room for up to 58 people. The value of construction, according to the building permit, is $240,000.