After COVID-19 delays, construction of the new hotel on Monument Square is underway

The former Zahn's Department Store on Monument Square has been empty since the store closed on Aug. 15, 1981. As soon as next spring, it could be open as the all-new Hotel Verdant.

Workers were seen outside the building Thursday morning, erecting a fence, moving equipment into place and trying to stay warm amid the snow. The construction manager on the project is CG Schmidt, a Milwaukee-based firm.

“Construction has started," Emily Garofalo, development project manager of Milwaukee-based Dominion Properties, said in a phone call Thursday.

With construction now underway, they are both ahead of schedule and sort of behind schedule.

Last month, Downtown Racine Corp. Executive Director Kelly Kruse said construction was supposed to begin in March, putting this work a month ahead of schedule.

"Hotel Verdant will definitely catapult Downtown," Kruse said in a statement Thursday. "Coming off 33 new business openings in 2021, the stage has been set for unprecedented growth. This will undoubtedly draw tourists, and the economic impact will be in abundance for retailers and restaurants."

Other Downtown redesign plans that could come to fruition for 2022 and 2023 include:

Converting Wisconsin Avenue, Lake Avenue, Sixth Street and Seventh Street to be two-way instead of one-way;

Transferring southbound Highway 32 out of Downtown, instead having it coincide with Marquette Street; and

Adding more stop signs and a bike lane to Main Street.

The reason construction is also sort of behind schedule is, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic.

The original announcement of the hotel plan was in December 2019. It was scheduled to open in May 2021 with pre-construction to have begun in about March 2020, the same month that lockdowns began across the country because of COVID-19's arrival, setting everything back.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.