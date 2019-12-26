After continually driving through Mount Pleasant McDonald's drive thru, woman faces 4th OWI

Hanson then made multiple homophobic slurs aimed toward the officer and implied that the officer participated in sexual favors to get her job. Hansen also implied to the officer that if she wasn’t in handcuffs and the officer wasn’t on duty that she would physically assault her.

After arriving to the hospital, Hanson was told she would need to take a blood draw due to the probable cause that this would be her fourth OWI. After continued resistance the officer moved to secure her arms and legs to get the blood drawn. Hanson began trying to move her left arm as if she was going to strike the officer. The officer finally secured her arms and legs so the blood draw could be done and so that she wouldn’t harm the officer or hospital staff.