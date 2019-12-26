After continually driving through Mount Pleasant McDonald's drive thru, woman faces 4th OWI

A West Allis woman is facing her fourth charge of operating while intoxicated after continually going through a Mount Pleasant McDonald’s drive-thru while drunk. Upon her arrest, she reportedly went on a expletive-laden tirade toward the officers on the way to a hospital.
Amanda Hanson, 31, of West Allis, was also charged with threat to a law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
A Mount Pleasant Police officer was dispatched to the McDonald’s, 13343 Washington Ave. (Highway 20), for an intoxicated adult complaint. Hanson was reportedly continually going through the McDonald’s drive thru and was visibly intoxicated.
After Hanson initially resisted the officer’s attempt to place her in handcuffs, the officer noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from her. Hanson’s speech was reportedly slurred, her eyes were glossy and bloodshot and she had “repetitive speech” as the officer tried speaking with her.
Once in the squad car, Hanson become very agitated and stated numerous times that she “knew her rights and that she would sue the officers for arresting her for no reason.” When asked if she was from the Racine area, Hanson then responded that everyone in Racine was a “hillbilly” and “had sex with their brother.”
Hanson then made multiple homophobic slurs aimed toward the officer and implied that the officer participated in sexual favors to get her job. Hansen also implied to the officer that if she wasn’t in handcuffs and the officer wasn’t on duty that she would physically assault her.
After arriving to the hospital, Hanson was told she would need to take a blood draw due to the probable cause that this would be her fourth OWI. After continued resistance the officer moved to secure her arms and legs to get the blood drawn. Hanson began trying to move her left arm as if she was going to strike the officer. The officer finally secured her arms and legs so the blood draw could be done and so that she wouldn’t harm the officer or hospital staff.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 23
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Mark A Bloomfield
Mark A Bloomfield, 5500 block of Sandview Lane, Racine, possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Willie B Fairman
Willie B Fairman, 1600 block of Sixteenth Street, Racine, substantial battery.
Amanda J Hanson
Amanda J Hanson, West Allis, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (general alcohol concentration enhancer), threat to a law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Shawn Michael Hughes
Shawn Michael Hughes, 200 block of 72nd Avenue, Kenosha, felony theft (movable property between $5,000 and $10,000).
David Lee Krogh
David Lee Krogh, 7000 block of Hazelcrest Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Eric Joseph Matelski
Eric Joseph Matelski, 2400 block of Green Street, Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Wayne A McCurty
Wayne A McCurty, 1800 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, retail theft (intentionally conceal between $500 and $5,000), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Matthew A Bundy
Matthew A Bundy, 200 block of Amanda Street, Burlington, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Devonte L Heard
Devonte L Heard, 800 block of Saxony Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct, possession of THC.
Raunel E Jimenez
Raunel E Jimenez, 1600 block of 50th Street, Kenosha, operating without a license, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Tara L Kelemen
Tara L Kelemen, 800 block of Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Shawn M Kerin
Shawn M Kerin, 800 block of 8th Avenue, Union Grove, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Sara M Meiller
Sara M Meiller, 1600 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer.
Albert Soto
Albert Soto, 1400 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Rolando Villarreal
Rolando Villarreal, 1000 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, misdemeanor theft (false representation less than $2,500), obstructing an officer.
Cliffton L Washington
Cliffton L Washington, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
Jeffrey Gerald Werk
Jeffrey Gerald Werk, 1800 block of Twelfth Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Connie M Baker
Connie M Baker, 29800 block of Pinewood Drive, Burlington, possession with intent to deliver non-narcotics.
Britney J Barker
Britney J Barker, 6600 block of 29th Avenue, Kenosha, disorderly conduct, battery to emergency rescue worker, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.