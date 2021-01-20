 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
After brain aneurysm and 'miracle' recovery, neighbors welcome Caledonia man back home
0 comments
alert top story

After brain aneurysm and 'miracle' recovery, neighbors welcome Caledonia man back home

{{featured_button_text}}
Mike Gerber homecoming on Matthew Drive in Caledonia

Friends and neighbors wave signs and cheer last Friday on Matthew Drive in Caledonia to welcome home Mike Gerber, who was returning home after a two-month recovery from a brain aneurysm.

 Submitted

CALEDONIA — It was not just the end of a long drive home. It was the end of a long journey back for Mike Gerber.

So, when the car carrying Gerber turned onto his street, friends and neighbors delivered a boisterous homecoming for the Caledonia man, who was returning after recovering from a near-fatal brain aneurysm.

The surprise celebration last Friday on Matthew Drive, complete with decorations and noisemakers, brought smiles and tears of joy to Gerber and his family.

"I've got friends, for sure," Gerber said. "This made me realize how many."

The 53-year-old construction worker almost lost everything Nov. 14 when he suffered a ruptured aneurysm while attending a religious retreat in Lansing, Iowa.

Friend Glenn Schultz found Gerber on the bathroom floor of their cabin, and he summoned help that quickly turned into an emergency ambulance ride to the Mayo Clinic two hours away.

Schultz said doctors cautioned family and friends that Gerber suffered the sort of aneurysm that most people do not survive.

"It's quite the miracle," Schultz said.

Although the recovery was complicated by an infection, Gerber powered through a two-month ordeal that included surgery, complications, therapy and, finally, coming home.

Mike Gerber and friends at home for Packers game

Enjoying a Green Bay Packers game broadcast together this past weekend, Mike Gerber, far right, is joined by friends, from left, Dean Blake, Mark Schaefer and Glenn Schultz.

A socially distanced welcome home

Because the COVID-19 pandemic made it nearly impossible for anyone to visit him in the hospital, friends and neighbors decided to give Gerber an extra special welcome home last Friday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Dozens of people lined the street outside his Matthew Drive home, honking horns, flashing lights and waving signs as he arrived after the five-hour drive from the clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

His wife, Dita Gerber, who was riding in the car with him, said the homecoming was just what the doctor ordered.

"You feel the love and support," she said. "It put a big smile on my face."

Among those participating were friends and associates from the Gerber family's church, Grace Church in Caledonia; from Mike Gerber's employer, construction company Sid Grinker Co.; and from the neighborhood surrounding Matthew Drive.

Throughout Gerber's hospital stay, friends and neighbors rallied around the family with financial support, encouraging words and prayer among his fellow Baptist parishioners at Grace Church.

Melanie Gerber, the couple's 16-year-old daughter, said she appreciated hearing so much encouragement and support, some of it from people she did not even realize were her friends.

"It was really amazing," Melanie said.

Schultz, a parishioner who helped to organize the homecoming, said he credits religious faith, as much as anything, with delivering his friend from the brink of death. Schultz said hundreds of people were praying for Gerber to survive.

"That has been the big difference," he said. "It's just amazing that he's still with us."

Gerber said he, too, did a lot of praying throughout his two-month stay in the hospital

But even though the odds were against him, Gerber said he felt at peace.

"I was never afraid," he said. "I knew that God had a plan. I knew I was going to get through this somehow."

Mike Gerber and family in Caledonia

Mike Gerber, lower left, relaxes at home in Caledonia with his wife, Dita, clockwise, his daughter Melanie and his son Trevor, after Gerber returned home from a two-month hospital stay.

How to help

Go to GoFund.me/b269305b to contribute to a GoFundMe fundraiser supporting Mike Gerber and his family.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
WATCH & LISTEN: Self-taught 21-year-old blues guitarist from Racine is a finalist in national competition
Local News

WATCH & LISTEN: Self-taught 21-year-old blues guitarist from Racine is a finalist in national competition

"I used to listen to the radio on my way to the barbershop every weekend, they had this program called the Saturday Morning Blues Brunch," remembers Stephen Hull of the car rides that planted his love for the blues when he was 14.

Seven years later, now 21 and a self-taught guitarist, Hull's band — The Stephen Hull Experience, a blues-rock group based in Racine — is now a finalist for a national music competition.

+5
Coffee shop by day, youth center by night: The Main Project & Café
Local News

Coffee shop by day, youth center by night: The Main Project & Café

The café is the first Black-owned coffee shop in Racine, according to owner Deontrae Mayfield.

Volunteers swing by the building to teach free classes, ranging from sewing to construction. Mayfield's goal is to offer youths skills they may not access in high school. But there's plenty more going down at The Main Project.

"I've learned that it's easier to help out than people think it is," said 19-year-old volunteer Devin Wilson. 

Mayfield learned how to make coffee just three days before his opening date, he said, and for the first two weeks he was open, he didn't charge anyone for the drinks they ordered. "I was still learning," he said. "I wanted to make sure I could make a great cup of coffee before I had you pay for it."

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: COVID-19 Phase 1B Vaccination Update

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News