TICHIGAN — Hoping to follow in her father’s footsteps, Shirley Schmidt went to college with dreams of becoming a dentist.

Her father urged her to reconsider and find something else. So she did.

Schmidt created a restaurant, the Val-Win Drive In, that served residents and visitors near Tichigan Lake as a favorite summer attraction for about 40 years.

The restaurant’s founder treated customers to homemade-style hamburgers, milkshakes, tacos and ice cream, in a classic drive-in setting where she blossomed as both a cook and a business owner.

“That was her thing,” daughter Valerie Iverson said. “That ended up being her passion.”

After retiring and turning the restaurant over to her daughter in the 1990s, Schmidt lived to the age of 104. She died March 5 at her daughter’s home, surrounded by family.

Countless teenagers in western Racine County found their first jobs at the Val-Win Drive In. Many remained close to Schmidt for years afterwards.

“She holds a place in my heart,” former employee Debbie Goetz said. “She’s in my top five — I’ll tell you.”

Started a restaurant just to try it

Born in Chicago on July 10, 1916, the daughter of Charles and Elsie Cardy spent summers with her family in a lakeside cottage built in 1924 in the countryside north of the Village of Waterford.

Following high school, Schmit earned a pre-med degree from Chicago’s North Park College with plans to become a dentist like her father. Family members say her father worried that Shirley would struggle to establish a dental practice in a field dominated by men in the 1930s.

In 1937, one year after her college graduation, Shirley Cardy married Frederick Schmidt, who operated Freddie’s Meat Market near her family’s summer cottage. The butcher shop was located at Highway 164 and North Lake Drive, just north of Tichigan Lake at a spot known locally as Tichigan Corners in the Town of Waterford.

The newlyweds converted the meat market into their first home, and they would soon build a family with four daughters.

Frederick took a factory job in Milwaukee, but the Schmidts later decided to try their hand at the restaurant business. Erecting a small structure at Tichigan Corners, they used knotty pine so that if the restaurant failed, they could move it to the lakefront as another cottage.

Daughter Jean Lewis recalls that neither of her parents had any experience running a restaurant.

“It was just something they wanted to try,” she said. “My mother was very eager to do it.”

The restaurant opened in 1960 as the Val-Win Drive In, combining the names of the couple’s youngest daughters, Valerie and Winifred, who had joined their older sisters, Jean and Sharon.

A timeless ‘gathering place’

Hamburgers initially cost 30 cents, while ice cream cones were 10 cents and root beer served in a frosted mug was 10 cents a glass.

Customers flocked to the drive-in for Shirley’s delicious menu offerings, as well as the enthusiastic service provided by young waitresses who delivered meals to hungry patrons waiting in their parked cars.

Busloads of Little League baseball players turned out for ice cream cones after their games.

Goetz, who joined the crew at age 14 and spent two summers working there, recalls that customers not only loved Schmidt’s cooking, they enjoyed the relaxed atmosphere of the drive-in surrounded by open countryside.

“It was the place to go,” she said.

While her husband continued his factory job in Milwaukee, Schmidt managed the restaurant and treated customers to a growing number of choices, including Friday fish fry, homemade pizza and coleslaw made with apples. She also added an indoor dining room and an outdoor miniature golf course.

Longtime family friend Teri Dodson said Schmidt welcomed everyone with a smile, and she made the Val-Win an idyllic spot for long summer nights.

“It was the perfect family gathering place,” Dodson said.

After 25 years in business, Schmidt retired and turned the restaurant over to her daughter Valerie. Iverson renamed the establishment the Tichigan Diner and kept it going for another 13 years.

Iverson still owns the property, which is leased to the operators of the Indian Kitchen & Grill, 28432 N. Lake Drive.

Long life, lasting impact

Coming from a family of women known for their longevity, Schmidt told relatives that she hoped to surpass an aunt who made it to 105. Schmidt stayed active during her retirement years, caring for Iverson’s kids while Iverson was working at the restaurant.

“She was always good to everybody,” Iverson said.

Goetz remained friends with her former boss and remembers attending Schmidt’s 100th birthday party.

She credits her mentor with teaching her the value of hard work and the importance of treating people well.

Despite Schmidt’s prolific lifetime spanning more than a century, Goetz said it is difficult to accept that her friend is gone.

“When somebody’s really special,” she said, “you never have enough time.”

