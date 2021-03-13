TICHIGAN — Hoping to follow in her father’s footsteps, Shirley Schmidt went to college with dreams of becoming a dentist.
Her father urged her to reconsider and find something else. So she did.
Schmidt created a restaurant, the Val-Win Drive In, that served residents and visitors near Tichigan Lake as a favorite summer attraction for about 40 years.
The restaurant’s founder treated customers to homemade-style hamburgers, milkshakes, tacos and ice cream, in a classic drive-in setting where she blossomed as both a cook and a business owner.
“That was her thing,” daughter Valerie Iverson said. “That ended up being her passion.”
After retiring and turning the restaurant over to her daughter in the 1990s, Schmidt lived to the age of 104. She died March 5 at her daughter’s home, surrounded by family.
Countless teenagers in western Racine County found their first jobs at the Val-Win Drive In. Many remained close to Schmidt for years afterwards.
“She holds a place in my heart,” former employee Debbie Goetz said. “She’s in my top five — I’ll tell you.”
Started a restaurant just to try it
Born in Chicago on July 10, 1916, the daughter of Charles and Elsie Cardy spent summers with her family in a lakeside cottage built in 1924 in the countryside north of the Village of Waterford.
Following high school, Schmit earned a pre-med degree from Chicago’s North Park College with plans to become a dentist like her father. Family members say her father worried that Shirley would struggle to establish a dental practice in a field dominated by men in the 1930s.
In 1937, one year after her college graduation, Shirley Cardy married Frederick Schmidt, who operated Freddie’s Meat Market near her family’s summer cottage. The butcher shop was located at Highway 164 and North Lake Drive, just north of Tichigan Lake at a spot known locally as Tichigan Corners in the Town of Waterford.
The newlyweds converted the meat market into their first home, and they would soon build a family with four daughters.
Frederick took a factory job in Milwaukee, but the Schmidts later decided to try their hand at the restaurant business. Erecting a small structure at Tichigan Corners, they used knotty pine so that if the restaurant failed, they could move it to the lakefront as another cottage.
Daughter Jean Lewis recalls that neither of her parents had any experience running a restaurant.
“It was just something they wanted to try,” she said. “My mother was very eager to do it.”
The restaurant opened in 1960 as the Val-Win Drive In, combining the names of the couple’s youngest daughters, Valerie and Winifred, who had joined their older sisters, Jean and Sharon.
Hamburgers initially cost 30 cents, while ice cream cones were 10 cents and root beer served in a frosted mug was 10 cents a glass.
Customers flocked to the drive-in for Shirley’s delicious menu offerings, as well as the enthusiastic service provided by young waitresses who delivered meals to hungry patrons waiting in their parked cars.
Busloads of Little League baseball players turned out for ice cream cones after their games.
Goetz, who joined the crew at age 14 and spent two summers working there, recalls that customers not only loved Schmidt’s cooking, they enjoyed the relaxed atmosphere of the drive-in surrounded by open countryside.
“It was the place to go,” she said.
While her husband continued his factory job in Milwaukee, Schmidt managed the restaurant and treated customers to a growing number of choices, including Friday fish fry, homemade pizza and coleslaw made with apples. She also added an indoor dining room and an outdoor miniature golf course.
Longtime family friend Teri Dodson said Schmidt welcomed everyone with a smile, and she made the Val-Win an idyllic spot for long summer nights.
“It was the perfect family gathering place,” Dodson said.
After 25 years in business, Schmidt retired and turned the restaurant over to her daughter Valerie. Iverson renamed the establishment the Tichigan Diner and kept it going for another 13 years.
Coming from a family of women known for their longevity, Schmidt told relatives that she hoped to surpass an aunt who made it to 105. Schmidt stayed active during her retirement years, caring for Iverson’s kids while Iverson was working at the restaurant.
“She was always good to everybody,” Iverson said.
Goetz remained friends with her former boss and remembers attending Schmidt’s 100th birthday party.
She credits her mentor with teaching her the value of hard work and the importance of treating people well.
Despite Schmidt’s prolific lifetime spanning more than a century, Goetz said it is difficult to accept that her friend is gone.
“When somebody’s really special,” she said, “you never have enough time.”
RACINE — The Farm family restaurant has permanently closed and will very likely never sell another burger or frozen custard.
Co-owner Dave Ellingham, who will turn 69 this month, said at the end of February that both financial and medical issues led him and his wife to close the diner at 3810 Durand Ave. The last day of business was Feb. 2.
Ellingham took over the diner, previously part of the Red Barn franchise, in 1991 after buying the business from the late Eugene “Skin” Spolar.
In January 2017, Ellingham told The Journal Times the biggest change he made. “They used to make sandwiches ahead of time,” he said then. “Now all sandwiches are made to order, and French fries are cooked to order.”
“I’m going to miss the customers,” Ellingham said Wednesday. “We got some friendships out of it.”
During Ellingham’s time as operator, the Farm had a discount program for military veterans, law enforcement and firefighters. “I became very close with the Fire Department,” he said. “They would come in and get custard all the time.”
Plans for the property
Tony Spolar, one of Eugene’s sons, said during his father’s time running the Red Barn, in its biggest year it took in $1.7 million, “and it was booming.”
The restaurant was built in about 1967. Now, however, the building is in such poor condition, with bathrooms that are not handicap-accessible, that he estimates it would require $100,000 or more to put it all right and get it running again as a restaurant.
“We’re looking for an operator, or we will sell it,” Spolar said. “Likely it would be a teardown.”
To become a restaurant, he said, “I think somebody could do a neat hometown idea,” with the right idea for a unique restaurant.
For more information about the property, call Spolar at (414) 940-8778.
Rockhead’s Comics & Games, a Kenosha comics and gaming emporium for 47 years, will close within the next several weeks, the victim of declining sales and changing consumer shopping habits.
Owner Levi Schneiderwent is selling the store’s games and comics at a discount and is expected to close the business as soon as the inventory is exhausted and the building that is owned by his brother is sold.
Store manager Jesse Calhoun said there are more than 65,000 comics in the inventory. The store is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
The building, 2328 Roosevelt Road, is listed on the real estate market for $379,000.
Rockhead’s had long been the go-to place in Kenosha for comics fans and gamers. It also offers collectibles, action figures, posters and pop culture memorabilia.
However, over the past few years, the customer based dwindled, as customers found other forms of entertainment or began shopping online. Many comics are now available in e-editions that can be downloaded to tablets or phones.
“What happened to us is like what happened to other types of brick-and-mortar stores,” Schneiderwent said.
“... People are turning to digital. The younger people aren’t looking to own. They read the comic online.”
Gamers also are turning away from table-top games and pursuing online platforms, where they can plug in from their living rooms and connect with other gamers around the world.
Through the years, Rockhead’s has had several owners. Schiderwent has owned the company for the past two years. His brother, Allen, the building owner, previously owned the company.
During his ownership, Schneiderwent tried promotions to attract new customers, including last summer’s comic readership program for age 7-14. He said he would give a kid a free comic and would give them another if they wrote an essay.
He said he also worked with the Kenosha Unified School District.
“The idea was to get kids reading and also to grow some future customers,” he said.
Editor's note: This story has been update to confirm that the store in Kenosha is scheduled to close.
Pier 1 Imports, a national chain specializing in furniture and home furnishings, is closing some 450 stores as part of a financial reorganization, including its stores in Kenosha and Racine.
Employees at the Racine store, 2621 S. Green Bay Road, and the Kenosha store, 6830 Green Bar Road, confirmed the closure, though no closing dates have been announced.
Both stores have launched liquidation sales.
The store closings are a continuing trend of retail outlets shuttering partly because of financial concerns or because of changing consumer shopping habits.
Pier 1 Imports, which operates stores in the U.S. and Canada, announced Monday it was closing up to 450 stores — nearly half of its 936 locations nationwide. It also will shutter some an unspecified number of distribution centers. It did not specify where the store closures will occur.
Tuesday, it announced it was cutting up to 40 percent of its staff at its corporate headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas.
The company has not formally announced what will happen with its Pier1.com online shopping service.
The company’s latest earnings report revealed a 13.3 percent decrease in sales and a net loss of $59 million during its fiscal third quarter.
In a release, Pier 1 Import’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer Robert Reisbeck said, “Although decisions that impact associates are never easy, reducing the number of our brick-and-mortar locations is a necessary business decision.”
He added that the reductions would leave the company with an “appropriately sized store footprint” and in “better position for Pier 1 to meet our customers where they shop.”
Pier 1 Imports also operates stores in Mineral Point, Greendale, Janesville, Germantown, Glendale, Eau Claire, La Crosse, Madison, Milwaukee, Fond du Lac, Appleton, Green Bay and Wausau.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Willkomm’s Mobil gas station and convenience store on Spring Street at Highway 31, a big piece of an $8 million development, is on the cusp of closing.
Co-owner Michael Willkomm said Tuesday that he and his brother, co-owner Jim Willkomm, were one to two weeks away from closing the Mobil station and convenience store at the southeast corner of that intersection.
Both Rocket Wash car wash and The Dish restaurant, two other components of that development, are “doing great” and will stay open, Michael Willkomm said, as will Dunkin’ Donuts.
After buying 5.5 acres of property, mostly houses, at that corner, the Willkomms began building their commercial development in fall 2016. They opened Rocket Wash in January 2017 followed by the Mobil station and store that March or April and The Dish in May 2017.
When they started acquiring property at that corner, there was no other gas station nearby.
But as the Willkomms were building up their corner, La Crosse-based Kwik Trip was also moving ahead on a new 24-hour gas station and convenience store just west of Willkomm’s on Spring Street, across from the Pick ‘n Save on North Green Bay Road.
“The competitive landscape in our market has become more difficult,” Willkomm said. Asked if he meant Kwik Trip’s arrival, he replied, “It’s definitely a major change in the landscape; yes.
“And I don’t fault them,” he quickly added.
The imminent closing of Willkomm's is the company's second setback of the year. In June the Willkomm brothers announced they would close Boss Burgers-N-Beef, the restaurant they opened in 2016 inside their Mobil station at 6840 Washington Ave.
Willkomm said Tuesday they are looking for a restaurant tenant for that space, instead of opening another one of their own.
Needed ‘super volume’
About the Mobil station and store along Spring Street, Willkomm said, “You never know if it’s going to work till you start making the bank payments.”
He said people tell him the Mobil station looks busy but said, “In today’s day and age, you’ve got to be really busy … You have to have super volume.”
Next week they will start moving the store’s inventory out, wrapping up the fuel dispensers and removing the “Willkomm’s” signs from the building and canopy, he said. The brothers are now trying to market the Mobil station and store for sale or lease.
The station had 10 employees, Willkomm said, and the owners have been able to relocate all of them to their other businesses including The Dish.
Over the past two years, Willkomm Co. has replaced two gas stations and convenience stores in Kenosha County with Rocket Washes.
In January, the company opened a Rocket Wash at 8531 75th St. in Pleasant Prairie in the Truesdell Plaza.
A Rocket Wash in Kenosha at the intersection of 52nd Street and Green Bay Road (highways 158 and 31) opened in the fall of 2018.
The brothers also own Willkomm’s Petro at the southwest corner of Highway 20 and Sylvania Avenue along Interstate 94. Next year they intend to remodel the Petro, Michael said.
Seebeck Gallery, which started as a small downtown Kenosha gift and frame shop 27 years ago, will close at the end of the year.
The gallery, now located at 9020 76th St. in Pleasant Prairie, is in the midst of a closeout sale while other merchants ramp up for the holidays.
Owner Vicki Seebeck said she is not sad about the decision. She said the upcoming road construction project on Highway 50 would hurt the business.
“Once I removed the emotion, it came to the reality that construction would make it too difficult,” she said. “We’ve had such a great run.”
Vicki and her husband Jon opened the shop on Sixth Avenue in 1992, offering a variety of arts and crafts by local, regional and national artists.
A January 1993 article in the Kenosha News called the Seebecks “a young couple with a lot of energy, determination and vision,” though also noting “they’ve done virtually no marketing research, don’t really know what will sell in this market, and haven’t decided exactly what direction their shop will ultimately go.”
But they did know two things: They would offer the best quality art they could find at what they believe were reasonable prices and they wouldn’t even consider the possibility of failure.”
Twenty-seven years later, Vicki said the article was right.
“This was all true,” she wrote recently on the business’ website. “We really were naive and had no idea how to run a successful business ... It truly was trial and error.”
But by building a reputation for great customer service, an eye for art and a desire to make a positive impression in the community, Seebeck Gallery thrived downtown before moving to Pleasant Prairie in 1998, where it expanded its offerings and created a shopping experience.
The shop, Seebeck explained “is configured so there are many nooks.”
It is designed to offer customers a tour, with each area being as exciting as the next with unique items that tend to bring customers back time and again.
“Most of my customers are repeat business,” Seebeck said, estimating that 75 percent of her business comes from people who have shopped there in the past. “They come back because they’re coming back look for the next great item.
“People come in telling me that they got so many compliments on something they bought here, or they said that a gift they gave made such a great impression that they want to find another,” she said. “Sometimes when they purchase the gift, they then wind up buying something for themselves.
“We have focused on things that are made by people for people,” she said. “It’s about (an item) going from one person to another.”
She also said the business has always been community-centric. “As a small business owner, you have a responsibility to be a part of your community,” she said.
On the website, Vicki admitted the decision to close “was painful and downright scary because I’m not quite sure who I will be without it. The daily interactions with customers, working with artists and reps to bring unique products in and leading a team is what I’ve know for most my adult life.”
But she said she doesn’t view the closing as a failure.
“I’ve raised my sons the entire time, and Jon and I will celebrate our 30th anniversary next year, after working together for 27 of that! I wouldn’t call that failure. This chapter of my life has been extraordinary.
“Thank you for supporting the gallery throughout the years, not only monetarily but with your kind words, smiles, and beautiful friendships. I am trusting that as this chapter closes another will open.”
The Kenosha Kmart store, a discount shopping fixture at 4100 52nd St. since 1973, will close its doors in February, another victim to changing consumer shopping habits and the financial woes that have plagued the Sears- Kmart chain for the last several years.
Liquidation sales are expected to begin in early December.
Transform Holdco, a company formed in January to buy the remaining assets of the bankrupt Sears Holding Corp., announced late Thursday it was closing the Kenosha store along with 50 other Kmarts and 46 Sears stores.
Although the official liquidation sale has not begun, there were widespread markdowns Friday on a variety of merchandise, including apparel, shoes and appliances.
Lunchtime shoppers, a large number of whom were from Illinois, said they had heard of the store closing and were looking for bargains. Others said they were getting a jump on their Christmas shopping.
Many of the shoppers who braved the 20-degree weather to find bargains declined to be quoted as they scurried out of the store with bags in their hands.
Some Kenosha residents said they had shopped at the store for years, often frequenting the nearby Dollar Tree store and fast-food restaurants.
The store closing adds another vacant storefront to the once-bustling 52nd Street shopping corridor.
A nearby Save-a-Lot discount grocery and Radio Shack closed two years ago.
Only a Metro PCS cellphone store, the Dollar Tree and a day care center remain in the plaza.
In Sun Plaza to the east, the Piggly Wiggly supermarket closed last summer. A Big Lots and a Jo Ann Fabrics store also closed in that plaza.
To the west, a rental truck and storage business has set up shop in the former Walmart building that had been vacant for nine years.
Just a few months ago, Shopko, 5300 52nd St., closed its doors after struggling to overcome financial difficulty.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Chancery Pub & Restaurant, a longtime mainstay near Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets, will be closing at the end of the year.
The DeRosa Corp., which operates the Chancery, housed at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 11900 108th St., announced that the restaurant will close Dec. 31 after 25 years in business.
A new restaurant will open in its place the next day.
Kyle Highberg, the DoubleTree general manager, said the lease with Chancery expired. Speaking favorably of the restaurant, he said it wasn't necessarily the hotel's choice that is wasn't renewed.
The Chancery was a "good fit" for the hotel," Highberg said. "The Chancery did such a great job."
The new restaurant, to open Jan. 1, will have a new concept, with a new decor and different style, Highberg said. He declined to name the restaurant, saying it will be managed by First Hospitality, a Rosemont, Ill., company.
"Our concept will be a place where people will be very proud to come to," he said.
Joe DeRosa, the founder, president and chief executive officer of DeRosa Corp., said his company chose not to renew the lease.
He said there are no immediate plans to open a Chancery at another location.
DeRosa Corp. started as a restaurant food service company in 1972 when the Chancery opened in Racine. It also operates Jose's Blue Sombrero and PS 23 restaurants as well as a Chancery Pub & Restaurants in Mequon. It closed the Waukesha Chancery earlier this year.
"It was a great operation," DeRosa said, referring to the Pleasant Prairie location. "It had a good life cycle."
In a letter to the Department of Workforce Development, the company's executive vice president and chief financial officer Rhonda R. McCreedy, said the closing will affect 77 employees and that all will be paid all earned wages at the time of their termination.
Meanwhile, the Southeastern Wisconsin Workforce Development Board will provide Rapid Response Services, including transition assistance, pre-layoff workshops including resume writing, job search strategies and budgeting services. It also will provide information on programs, resources and job fairs.
Mike’s Chicken and Donuts, 701 56th St., recently announced on Facebook that it will close on Nov. 12.
The announcement cited a desire to “focus on family and new ventures,” saying a “new and improved version of Chicken and Donuts will ‘pop up’ in a new location(s) in 2020.”
“It has been a pleasure doing business with all of you,” the announcement stated. “We have worked with great employees, met amazing people who have turned into lifelong friends, and are thankful beyond belief for this experience.
“We believe the future is bright in downtown Kenosha and look forward to passing on the reins and watching this beautiful property develop into an entirely new concept over the next several months.”
Along with many other Kenoshans, I was very sad to see the closing of the Bartley House Restaurant, a Kenosha tradition for 60 years.
Opened in 1959 by Bartley O’Mara Sr., it grew into a happy place where our city dwellers (and beyond) went for countless parties, banquets, birthdays, celebrations, anniversaries etc.
Many patrons enjoyed great food in an environment of wonderful enjoyment and it became etched in their memories forever. Bart Jr. and his sister Maureen continued to warmly greet everyone who came through the front doors.
When diners entered through the second door they were greeted by a solid wall of people packed shoulder to shoulder all around the bar and treated to Mark’s cheese and crackers (another Kenosha tradition). As the customers waited to be seated, you would see many of Kenosha’s finest individuals — judges, politicians, city aldermen, county supervisors, business owners and mom and pop couples visiting weekly for their Bartley treatment, which always included Bart’s and Maureen’s smiling faces. This was followed with Bart’s quips and friendly comments — something guaranteed in every visit.
Whenever I had the chance to exchange pleasantries with Bart I would always wait for the hourly dimming of restaurant lights so I could say, “Bart, you need to pay your electric bill” — which always brought a smile from Bart.
But the greatest memory I have is the night my two friends Lee Copen and John Bunic introduced me to Judy Bleashka — 41 years ago, and that fateful introduction led to a marriage of 40 years, which we celebrated last Oct. 28. Oh yes, Bart was a member of our wedding party.
While we are very said this restaurant is closing today, it always will be a fine memory that brings a smile to our faces. Goodbye and God Bless for 60 years of happiness.
The days of tossing sugar cubes are nearing an end for Bartley O’Mara Jr.
Bartley House, a Kenosha landmark for the past 60 years, is set to close its doors on Sept. 20.
The family-owned operation was one of the few remaining supper clubs around and one of the most popular, long-standing restaurants in Kenosha history.
In 1959, the late Bartley O’Mara Sr. opened the restaurant at its present, no-frills location at 1212 58th St.
Bartley House was well-known for its prime rib, charcoal steaks, charcoal-broiled shrimp, seasoned cottage cheese and celery-seed dressing. Those who frequented the bar often sipped an Old Fashioned, more than likely concocted with one of O’Mara Jr’s. signature, flying sugar cubes.
Co-owners O’Mara and his sister, Maureen Swartz, recently announced they are retiring and closing, not selling, the business.
“I could cry right now just thinking about it, but it’s happy tears,” said Swartz, the daughter of Bartley O’Mara Sr. “People have been coming and just hugging us with happiness. They’re happy for us but sad for them. They’re our second family. They’ve made our hearts feel so warm.”
The restaurant’s success stemmed from its longtime family employees and generational customer base, according to O’Mara.
O’Mara’s wife Missy O’Mara served as a cook for more than 30 years. Other family members tended bar while grandchildren took turns busing tables and washing dishes.
“We’ve had some wonderful people working here through the years,” O’Mara said. “We’ve been very lucky. The ones we do have stay forever. It wasn’t a revolving door.”
As expected, the phone hasn’t stop ringing for reservations since the family informed its customers of the closure. The final night will certainly be one to remember. Walk-ins are still welcome on a first-come, first-served basis.
“We’re so booked,” Swartz said. “Some people are trying to get (tables) for eights and 10s. I can’t take them. If the tables turn, we’ll seat people. People are saying they’re going to put their cars in the parking lot just to make sure they get in.”
Swartz said she looks forward to spending weekends with her grandchildren, while O’Mara said he has plans for relaxation. Neither of them intend to leave Kenosha.
“We’re not going anywhere,” O’Mara said. “We’re in no hurry to do anything. We have no motive of getting out (of the business) other than it’s time. It’s just time.”
Kenosha’s north side Family Video store, located across Washington Road from Bradford High School, will be closing Oct. 1.
Mike Kohne, director of regional operations for the parent company, Highland Ventures Ltd., said the last day for rentals at the 3821 Washington Road store will be Sunday.
The property is to be leased to a Dollar General store.
Kohne said the store is closing because it is at the midway point between their two other stores that serve the needs of local customers. Highland Ventures saw an opportunity to lease the site for more than video rentals were producing at the location.
He said Dollar General has agreed to a 10-year lease on the Washington Road location.
Kenosha’s other Family Video store at 2931 75th St. and the location at 2065 Lathrop Ave. in Racine will continue to operate as usual. Both of those locations also will continue operation of the Marcos Pizza shops. The Washington Road store does not have a pizza restaurant.
Family Video also operates a rental store at 3242 Sheridan Road in Zion, Ill.
“There will be no loss of jobs. Employees will go to either the 75th Street location or to the Racine location,” Kohne said.
Meanwhile, much of the inventory — including movie videos, video games, Cannabidiol products and other merchandise — will be deeply discounted. Some of the newer movie releases and CBD products will be relocated to the other two stores.
Now headquartered in Glenview, Ill., the privately held Highland Ventures business was established in 1946. However, it did not branch into the video rental and retail business until 1978 when the company opened the Movie Club in Springfield, Ill. It was later re-branded to Family Video.
Kohne said the video end of the business continued to operate while other companies dropped by the wayside. “It’s been our property ownership that made the difference, because we own the property where the stores are located.”
Family Video currently has more than 800 video locations throughout the country with many of its locations in the Midwest.
With 15,000 stores in the U.S., Dollar General announced an expansion move last year. Officials said they plan to open 900 new stores in 2019.
They came from other states — some returning to visit relatives, others on business trips and even those who retired to other regions of the country.
The had to make a stop at the Bobby Nelson Cheese Shop to stock up on specially made cheeses, the smoked meats and the pickled veggie treats whenever they were in the area
And when they could not make a trip, they would purchase their goodies via mail order.
For 70 years, Bobby Nelson’s, the little cheese shop “just off the highway” at 2924 120th Ave., has been a beloved iconic destination for generations of customers. Just across from the Mars Cheese Castle, it had its own tourist following.
There’s only a few days left. The shop that was established and opened by Nelson on July 4, 1949, will close at the end of the month.
Phyllis and Richard Giovanelli are retiring after more than 40 years of ownership. Nelson, the wrestler who created the nelson and half-nelson wrestling maneuvers, ran the shop until 1978.
There are no plans to sell or continue the mail order portion of the business. “I told Bobby when I go, the shop will go,” Giovanelli said.
Phyllis Giovanelli was 10 years old when Nelson asked if she wanted to work in the shop. And she has been there ever since.
“I would do a few things around the shop, clean up, pick up paper, and stock the shelves,” she recalled. Later, she learned how to sell. “It’s the only job I ever had.”
Though the shop is small, no more than about 40 feet by 26 feet, there was never a desire to make it larger. They just wanted to add more homemade goodies that customers might not be able to find elsewhere.
“We wanted to stay as small as we could,” said Sheri Schaefer, the shop manager who began working there when she was 15. Now, after 41 years at Bobby Nelson’s, she too is retiring.
“We didn’t need to be the biggest cheese shop,” she explained. “We thrived on being the most-respected for quality products, fair prices and most of all excellent customer service.”
The customer service sometimes went beyond the counter.
“Many times customers that were unable to make it to our shop during business hours would request a mailbox pickup, meaning we would put their order together, put it in our large mailbox with an envelope,” explained Schaefer.
“Later in the evening, they would pick up their goodies, put the cash in the envelop and in the morning we would pick up the envelope. All about customer service and trust,” she added.
Bobby Nelson’s has a large mail order business that is as old as the shop itself. Its shipment to all 50 states included holiday gift boxes, which were filled with only Wisconsin cheeses and specialty meat products from local sausage makers.
In the early years, people used to visit the shop to see Bobby. “He filled the little shop with his personality,” said Schaefer.
Then after he left, Bobby Nelson’s built upon the reputation and charm of the shop.
People wanted to visit and shop there. People in in Chicago and other areas heard about it on Steve Dahl’s radio show. Dahl, a radio host in Chicago, was a devoted customer who talked about the shop.
Noted shoppers included celebrities. Even Tom Brokaw stopped in when he was in the area.
“We never advertised,” said Lucille Stephens, Phyllis’ daughter.
Stephens remembers how she and her brother Tony Giovanelli would help out in the shop. They would stock shelves, learned how to sell and helped do the shipping.
Over the years, Giovanelli began adding more special homemade items that she created herself without a recipe to give customers a wider selection of merchandise. “We had three different bratwursts and kept adding more. We have 12 different brats now,” she said.
While there were about 40 different types of cheese blends and more than 30 different types of specialty meats and a variety of spreads, preserves and pickled vegetables, some of the longtime favorites were the applewood-smoked bacon and the hickory smoked summer sausage.
“We re-invented ourselves a little bit,” Schaefer said.
“Some of the customers became our friends,” Giovanelli said.
Since the shop closing announcement, there has been an outpouring of customers who said they will miss it. Longtime customers, young and older, shopped and now are coming back for their last order of merchandise.
“A 92-year-old customer from Michigan traveled on the ferry across Lake Michigan just to visit our shop and pick up products for the last time,” Schaefer said. “His first visit to the shop was in 1952. That’s a longtime customer.”
And, “a young gentleman from Boston decided to fly in for one last visit. His family are longtime customers (third generation). The whole family came to the shop to take photos and say goodbye,” Schaefer added.
With the shop closing later this week, Schaefer wants to thank the loyal customers.
“Thank you to all of our wonderful customers over the last several decades,” she said. “If you never made it to our little shop, you missed out on a real gem.”
BURLINGTON — It’s almost by accident that Vicki Noel became the owner of her Downtown Burlington store that, in many ways, feels like Christmas.
On July 31, Noel will close the doors of Delights at 133 E. Chestnut St., Suite A, which offers coffee, chocolates, candies, cards and gifts, for the last time. She’s owned and operated the cozy little shop for 27 years.
“I loved coming in every day. It’s like my home away from home,” said Noel. “I think that’s what I’m going to miss a lot – having my own space.”
Noel’s husband, Gene, worked at the shop when it was owned by Shad Branen. When Gene found another job, Noel offered to fill in for his final two weeks at the shop. When the two weeks were up, Noel stayed. About a year later, when the Branens were about to have their first child, they asked Noel if she wanted to buy the business.
Before working at Delights, Noel had worked at various retail outlets while raising her children. When she took over the business, she liked being able to do things her way.
“I enjoy being my own boss, not having to listen to somebody,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun but it’s a lot more work. You put in a lot of hours.”
She said she has enjoyed the work itself: ordering all the gifts, cards and goodies and combining them into boxes, treat bags and baskets. She also sold her own handmade chocolate chip cookies.
“I think I can (make them) in my sleep,” she said.
Most of all, she said, she’ll miss chatting with the people who came to the store.
“I got to meet lots of good friends being in here. Actually I even found the church I belong to being in here,” she said. “Since I’ve had my sign up, people have wished me well, said they’re going to miss me.”
Noel said the last five years, business has slowed and she wants to be able to spend more time with her grandchildren.
“It’s time to move on and do something else,” she said. “Just relax, take time to smell the flowers and actually plant some.”
The Stinebrink Piggly Wiggly store at 2215 80th St. in Sunnyside Plaza on the city's south side will close Aug. 24.
The franchisee, Stinebrink and Piggly Wiggly Midwest, have mutually agreed not to renew the lease, according to Gary Suokko, chief operating office with the Midwest corporate office in Sheboygen.
Franchise owners, Mark and Matthew Stinebrink were not available for comment.
The announcement comes just weeks after the Stinebrinks purchased the northside Piggly Wiggly at 2801 14th Place.
The Stinebrinks also operate the Piggly Wiggly store at 7600 Pershing Blvd. in Pershing Plaza.
Built in 1977, the 80th Street store has a different configuration than the other Piggly Wiggly stores in Kenosha.
Employees at the supermarket said they would apply for positions at other Stinebrink supermarkets.
The Stinebrinks also operate stores in Delavan and in Lake Geneva.
Meanwhile, Sunnyside Plaza with several anchor stores, including a CVS Pharmacy, TCF National Bank branch and a Family Dollar store, is on the market for sale as investment property for $6.3 million.
The Plaza also has Taco City, New China and Tobacco City Outlet stores.
Some shoppers Thursday said they were disappointed and shocked that the supermarket would be closing.
Some said the closure would make it difficult for them to buy groceries, requiring them to catch a ride to shop elsewhere.
"They're closing stores in and around our neighborhood," said Serina S. Pipkin, who said she lives in the Lincoln Park area. "People don't have gas to travel everywhere. Some people don't have cars. Some people can't catch the bus. Besides, imagine what it's like to go shopping and then have to carry them on the bus."
Another longtime shopper, who did not want to be identified, said, "I've been shopping here since I was a kid."
Another shopper said he looks for bargains who shopping for groceries.
"I'll just have to go to another store," said the man, who also did not want to be identified. "I shop all over — Pick 'n Save, Aldi and to the Piggly Wiggly on Pershing."
The nearest supermarket to Piggly Wiggly is Festival Foods at 3207 80th St., about 2 miles away.
But some shoppers said they prefer Piggly Wiggly because it is closer and they can go to the pharmacy next door to pick up medications.
A company has filed notice with the state that it will be shuttering its Kenosha operations, putting nearly 40 people out of work.
Compass Minerals America Inc., 4500 13th Court, informed the state’s Department of Workforce Development that it will be closing the facility by April 11.
The closing will be permanent, according to the letter filed with the state, and all 38 employees will be affected.
The letter says one employee will be terminated on Feb. 1, and the remaining employees will be terminated on Feb. 22.
It includes 31 union-represented employees who have “bumping rights.”
“All non-union employees will be offered severance packages, and all union employees will be paid agreed upon severance benefits at the time of their termination, in accordance with the collective bargaining agreement,” the letter says.
Compass Minerals produces salt, plant nutrients and magnesium chloride for distribution primarily in North America, including deicing materials.
It also provides secure records storage in a retired mine in the United Kingdom.
Products from Compass Minerals are used in industrial, agricultural, commercial and consumer markets.
According to the Biz Times of Milwaukee, the company is closing “due to a variety of business factors.”
In a statement, the company said the move “does not impact our bulk deicing customers.”
COLLECTION: Area businesses and restaurants we'll miss in 2020
Here are the businesses that have been reported by the Kenosha News as already having closed in 2019 or that will close in 2020.
1 of 17
