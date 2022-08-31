After a year of secrecy, Burlington race relations task force meetings to now be public

BURLINGTON — A task force assigned to consider new strategies for combating racism in Burlington is coming out from behind closed doors.

After several meetings held secretly in recent months, city officials are opening up the task force to the general public, meaning that anyone can attend and observe the proceedings.

The move comes as a victory for the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism, whose leadership has been pushing for more transparency in the task force’s activities.

At least two coalition members serve on the city-appointed task force, and both have been critical of the group’s work, including its meetings held behind closed doors.

One of those members, Erin Ramczyk, said allowing the public inside the meetings is a step in the right direction. She said she hopes the task force also gets more freedom from city control.

“Where the rubber hits the road is what this means for the work of the task force,” Ramczyk said, “and whether or not this group will finally be given the autonomy to do the work it was formed to do.”

Mayor Jeannie Hefty and City Administrator Carina Walters could not be reached for comment. Hefty referred questions to David Thompson, the mayor’s hand-picked leader of the task force.

Thompson, a former Burlington Area School Board president, said the task force meetings are being opened to the public because city attorneys advised that doing so is required under Wisconsin’s open meetings law.

The state law mandates that government bodies — including appointed committees — discuss public business in open meetings where the public can attend.

“That’s not a problem for us,” Thompson said.

The task force’s next meeting is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Sept. 22 at the city’s public works headquarters, 2200 S. Pine St.

Future meetings are planned at the same time and place on the fourth Thursday of every month.

Laura Bielefeldt, president of the anti-racism coalition who also serves on the panel, said she hopes to see community members in attendance now that the deliberations are open to the public.

Bielefeldt had joined Ramczyk in calling for an end to the group’s secret meetings.

“How does a community address racism when the community is being left out of the conversation?” she asked.

City officials have not released a full list of the task force members.

Hefty created a task force last year after several incidents of racism and racial tensions reported in the community, including in the schools. Led by a paid consultant at the time, the group issued a report calling for public education forums, targeted action in the schools and other specific efforts to promote racial harmony and diversity.

More than a year later, none of the group’s major proposals have been implemented.

Meanwhile, racial tensions have continued to flare, including this summer when a newly relocated mixed-race family from California reported a Confederate flag displayed in their new Burlington neighborhood.

After the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism issued a call to action, more than a dozen people of diverse backgrounds turned out at an Aug. 16 meeting of the Burlington City Council to demand a stronger response from the city. Opening up the task force meetings to the public was among the requests that the city council heard.

The task force, now under Thompson’s leadership since the paid consultant moved on, has met several times in recent months without the public being notified of the meetings or being allowed to attend.

Thompson has tried to assure city leaders that the group is making progress on evaluating the proposals that were unveiled on July 6, 2021.

Ramczyk and others have complained that Hefty and other city officials are exerting unreasonable control over the task force — to the point where members cannot even choose their own name for the panel. After the group named itself the “Mayor’s Task Force on Equity, Diversity and Inclusion,” some expressed discomfort with words like “diversity” and “inclusion,” and the mayor announced that she was renaming it the “Burlington Community Task Force.”

Asked whether the city planned any response to the concerns aired at the Aug. 16 council meeting, Hefty referred questions to Thompson.

Thompson said he was not in attendance Aug. 16 and said he had no idea whether the city planned any response. But he voiced confidence that the task force would move forward on last year’s recommendations when the group resumes meeting on Sept. 22.

“We’ll be talking about the next steps,” he said, “and: How do we get these things implemented?”