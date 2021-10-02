 Skip to main content
After 44 years, DeRango's Pizza Palace building is for sale
After 44 years, DeRango's Pizza Palace building is for sale

RACINE — DeRango’s Pizza Palace is up for sale, but the longstanding family-run restaurant isn’t expected to close anytime soon.

During a phone call Friday, a member of the DeRango family said they are preparing to get out of the pizza business, but there is no timetable for closing.

They are putting the building up for sale to see if there are potential buyers.

According to the restaurant’s history on its website, Domenico and Mirella DeRango, along with their kids Benny and Carmela, immigrated to the U.S. on Dec. 3, 1959. They didn’t have much.

Soon after, they started working in Domenico’s brother’s restaurant, and a third child, Robert, was born.

On March 22, 1977, DeRango’s Pizza Palace opened at 3840 Douglas Ave., just south of Three Mile Road. It’s been in operation ever since.

After 44 years there, the end may be near. For now, the restaurant and bar remain open. For more information, go to derangos.com or call 262-639-4112. Take-out is also available.

The property is listed by DeRango Real Estate Services. To inquire, call Anna Maria DeRango at 262-989-6520.

Prior to being DeRango’s Pizza Palace, the building at 3840 Douglas had been the home of Little Richard’s Family Drive-In and, before that, Raymond’s Drive-In.

The 5,600-square-foot building was completed in 1965, according to the City of Racine.

