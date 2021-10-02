After 44 years, DeRango's Pizza Palace building is for sale

RACINE — DeRango’s Pizza Palace is up for sale, but the longstanding family-run restaurant isn’t expected to close anytime soon.

During a phone call Friday, a member of the DeRango family said they are preparing to get out of the pizza business, but there is no timetable for closing.

They are putting the building up for sale to see if there are potential buyers.

According to the restaurant’s history on its website, Domenico and Mirella DeRango, along with their kids Benny and Carmela, immigrated to the U.S. on Dec. 3, 1959. They didn’t have much.

Soon after, they started working in Domenico’s brother’s restaurant, and a third child, Robert, was born.

On March 22, 1977, DeRango’s Pizza Palace opened at 3840 Douglas Ave., just south of Three Mile Road. It’s been in operation ever since.

After 44 years there, the end may be near. For now, the restaurant and bar remain open. For more information, go to derangos.com or call 262-639-4112. Take-out is also available.