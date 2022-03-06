After 26 years in public service and nearing retirement, Q.A. Shakoor shares his story

RACINE — Q.A. Shakoor II has been a busy man. He worked for 47 years at Twin Disc, Inc. to support his family, served in local government for 26 years, and has been a volunteer in the community for decades.

He recently announced he will not be seeking re-election, because he has big plans for the future.

Those plans include spending more time with his father, now 90 years old, along with his kids and grandkids.

Shakoor said there were times when one of his children would call, or one of his grandchildren, and he would have to say he could not talk because he was on his way to a meeting, or in a meeting, or he was at work.

From now on, when the phone rings, he will be available.

Community

When Shakoor began serving, it was as a volunteer and community organizer.

He said there many challenges for Racine in the 1980s and early '90s. Crime was high — the highest in the state per capita — and families were hurting. There were neighborhoods with too little homeownership. There were too many kids without adult supervision running the streets.

So he organized a Neighborhood Watch, and brought 40 different groups and individuals together to discuss problems in what came to be called the West Sixth Street Association.

“That was a nice collaboration,” he said, and added that crime was reduced by 94% in less than two years.

He described how he would walk through the neighborhoods talking to people and encouraging them to come to the meetings.

“We would talk about the positive and talk about the negative, and we would talk about what we would like to see this area look like,” Shakoor added.

He described a neighborhood with a serious drug problem and gunshots every night from gangs waging a turf war. He said he remembers thinking, “I don’t have to live here. I can live anywhere.”

Instead of moving, he went to work helping to organize a Boy Scout troop to help get male youths into something productive, with mentors, and programs for leadership development.

He pointed to a picture that hangs on the wall in his home. The photo is of DeMarcus Bell, the first black Eagle Scout from Racine County in 38 years.

“That’s a big deal,” he said. “Less than 2% accomplishes that goal of Eagle Scout.”

He continued and said there were scouts who went to college, became police officers, deputy sheriffs and businessmen.

“That is a major thing we did,” he said. “We were just trying to get the kids off the street and into something positive.”

Government

Shakoor felt that some issues could and should be addressed at the community level, while others needed to be addressed through public policy, such as neighborhood revitalization and homeowner support.

So, in 1996, he ran for and won a seat on the Racine County Board.

However, he had long wanted to be an alderman for the city itself. So, in 2004, he ran for a seat on the City Council and was elected.

“What I was going to do was see which one I liked and then give up the other, but I found I could do both,” he said.

He was the first person in Racine County to win a seat on both boards, and went on to serve as chairman of the finance committee on both boards.

He said there were challenging votes but not one that he regrets, primarily because of the due diligence he undertook before every vote.

“Everything we had to do, I researched,” he said. “Based on the data before me, I came up with the conclusion that it was the right thing to do.”

Foxconn

The toughest vote was Foxconn, primarily because of the amount of money they intended to invest.

“There was a lot of dialogue and discussion,” he said of the time before the vote. “There was a lot of talking with staff, with the county executive, and with our partners.”

While it did not pan out the way he had anticipated, he holds out hope it will once the pandemic is over and people are looking to develop projects again.

The land is developed, he pointed out. He maintains that RCEDC (the Racine County Economic Development Corporation) and local/state governments are doing what they can to help land a project or multiple projects for that area.

Communication

Shakoor said the important thing for him and anyone holding the public trust is to stay in good contact with the constituents.

He added it was crucial not just to talk but to listen and understand where the individual was coming from.

Shakoor remembered times people would approach him and ask, “Why are you doing this?” on some action.

He would explain the issue and how it would benefit the community in the long run, and the person would come around to the idea, and say, “Okay, I’ve got it now.”

Politics

Politics, though, has changed in the decades since Shakoor first ran for office.

Has it gotten nastier?

“Yes, absolutely,” Shakoor said. “Without a doubt.”

While there are still many good people working for the betterment of the community, there are also those who did not want to talk things out, who brought closed minds, and were mean-spirited.

“It’s broken,” Shakoor said. “It’s a sad situation, whatever side of the aisle you’re on.”

To fix what’s broken, he recommended that people “leave their attitudes and personal opinions at the door and discuss what is best for the whole.”

“And don’t have any hidden agendas,” he added. “Be respectful and take the high road.”

Values

Shakoor continued and said there were many things affecting the situation, including the breakup of the family unit.

“I’m of the strong opinion that if we do not get that family back, we’re in trouble,” he said. “We’re in big trouble.”

He added: “Families are not like they used to be, kids are being raised by electronics, and that has an effect.”

Shakoor said he sees the impact of having no father at home and sometimes no mother, with kids being raised by their grandparents or other relatives.

He said while there are some single parents who do a great job, very often the result of the breakdown of the family is poverty and ultimately incarcerations.

“We have to get back to the basics: that kids honor their parents, that they obey, and show respect,” he said. “There’s a lot of principles that we’ve lost.”

He noted that his beliefs are faith-based and said: “We have to get back to that, too.”

