After 17 years of talk, new Racine area condominiums are nearly ready to go on the market

CALEDONIA — Condominium homes that have been in the works for 17 years are finally going to be on the market this fall, their developer is saying.

The Briarwood Condominium Homes, 15 buildings consisting of 30 duplex condominium units just north of Four Mile Road, will be completed in a minimum of two phases.

The first “twindominium” of the initial phase is under construction. The last four buildings of this phase are set to begin construction in February.

Mount Pleasant-based housing development company Newport Development Corp. anticipates late summer or early fall to complete construction of the five buildings and start allowing occupancy.

The development already contains a single looped private road which is an extension of the pre-existing Candlelight Drive. The property is bordered on the north, west and south by single-family properties.

This development replaces the site of the former Point West Racquet Club, which closed in 1998. The LifeSport Tennis Club still sits directly east of the property.

“This was a big project that converted a swim/tennis club to housing,” Nancy Washburn of Land Development Administration, LLC., said in a statement to The Journal Times. Newport hired Washburn as a consultant.

Project history

In 2005, the Village of Caledonia approved the concept plan and preliminary condominium plat for the parcel of land, approximately eight acres in size. The village extended the approvals over the past several years because of the downturn in the economy.

In addition, the timelines for many elements of this project were in the hands of the village and village consultants, Washburn said.

“Not only did the village determine we needed to obtain extensive easements on off-site properties that we did not own or control, but the 2007-2008 economic downturn swiftly brought our housing market to a standstill,” she stated.

In 2017, the developer saw the rebound of the housing market and the need for the “twindominium” style of living. The demographics in the population had changed dramatically, with an increased number of people who were empty nesters and/or those looking to downsize, Washburn said.

“By a stroke of luck, the vacant lot we needed to run through was for sale,” Washburn said in the statement. “The developer purchased that lot and put an end to years of trying to obtain simple easements from others. We were able to move forward, complete our developers agreement with the village and put shovels in the ground. Now our model is underway and we look forward to welcoming our new residents later this year!!”

The Village Board at a meeting in November 2020 then approved a development agreement between the Village of Caledonia, Sewer Utility District, Water Utility District, Tri City National Bank, Reesman’s Excavating and Grading, Inc. and Briarwood of Caledonia, LLC.

The last action taken by the Village Board on this project was when on Jan. 17 it accepted certain improvements in the Briarwood plans, including the storm water utilities and the condominium system, which includes the sanitary sewerage system and the watermain system.

Each building will be either single-story or 1½-stories and will contain two condos, a two-car attached garage and a full basement.

An entry monument for the condominium will be placed along with a landscaped area.

The first building will be used as a model in one of the units.

Those interested in the Briarwood Condominium Homes can contact Kimberly Hood of Newport at Kim@newport-builders.com or 262-632-7373. Purchase offers or reservations are being considered now.

