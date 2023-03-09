CALEDONIA — After a developer went bankrupt about 15 years ago, the village is fulfilling a broken promise to finish a park in a neighborhood that’s had a specific vision since its inception.
At its meeting Feb. 28, the Caledonia Village Board voted 6-1 to amend the 2023 village budget and transfer park impact fees to pay for the installation of a concrete sidewalk and open-air shelter at Maple Park.
Trustee Lee Wishau was the lone dissenting vote.
“It does not have a parking lot and street parking is forbidden next to the park, i.e. it does not have the normal access that we have at other Caledonia parks,” Wishau wrote in an email. “Maple Park was not intended to be a park funded by impact fees. Impact fees should be limited to parks that have access for all Caledonia residents, in my opinion.”
Village Parks and Recreation Supervisor Randall Solberg declined to comment.
Maple Park is a 72-lot, 25-acre subdivision with an existing playground nestled between Sina Lane and Bannoch Drive in Caledonia.
Waukesha-based Westridge Builders began developing the subdivision in 2005, but progress ceased when the Great Recession hit and the company went bankrupt.
Most of the land was then purchased and developed by Korndoerfer Homes.
As part of the 2022 budget, approved in fall 2021, $40,000 was set aside as part of the capital improvement plan for the sidewalk extension and open-air shelter installation at Maple Park.
These funds come directly from park impact fees and were to be utilized in 2022.
The board on Feb. 14 authorized an additional expenditure of $15,000 of park impact fees for the Maple Park shelter in the 2022 budget, which will be carried over into the 2023 budget as part of the 2022 capital fund carryover resolution.
Thus, the total expenditure of impact fees is to not exceed $55,000 for the path and shelter.
“These amenities were part of the original development for this area and will provide a more complete appearance to this local neighborhood park,” Village Administrator Kathy Kasper said in an email. “Investment in our parks provides for opportunity for our residents to gather, form community and improve quality of life.”
Delays
A recommendation was made to solicit proposals to purchase and install the structure, as well as install sidewalk in the park, in October 2022.
However, the 20-by-28-foot shelter wasn’t able to be purchased until December 2022 and came at a cost of $21,108.
Construction of the shelter will include concrete bases, tubular steel columns, laminated wood beams, 2x8 tongue-and-groove decking and a metal roof.
The concrete work could not be started until 2023.
Village staff worked with contractors to get pricing for the shelter installation and the proposed concrete sidewalk.
The cost to perform the work increased significantly since fall 2021 and required the additional $15,000 in park impact fees to complete the work.
Completing the vision
The pedestrian path will connect the east and west sides of the park to the new shelter.
Kasper said the approved additions will complete the vision of the neighborhood.
When the subdivision was created, a development agreement between the village and Westridge Builders included the installation of a playground, shelter and walkways through Maple Park.
However, when Westridge Builders went bankrupt, it did not fulfill its promise to develop the park, so the village is completing the project.
Trustee Holly McManus, who is also chair of the village Parks & Recreation Advisory Committee, said that not only was there a development agreement with the village, but homeowners also were promised the community park.
“It was time to finish it. It was time to give the folks the park they were promised when they built their homes,” McManus said.
The pathways will provide access to the existing playground area, including for those with disabilities, which is required by the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Kasper said that the sidewalk provides a path to the park amenities without having to cut through the grass.
The installation of both the shelter and the sidewalk is expected to occur sometime this year.
“The shelter provides an area for residents to rest and stay out of the sun,” Kasper said in an email. “The trees in the park are very young and do not provide shade.”