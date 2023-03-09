Why is Caledonia spending money on parks when it needs money for public safety?

To hire and retain sworn first responder personnel, the village is hoping to increase the 2023 tax levy, collected in 2024, by 10.179%. This would increase the village levy by $1,781,000 over the past year’s levy, for a village tax levy of $19,278,645, and on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $1,781,000 for each fiscal year going forward.

A binding referendum on April 4 election ballots will ask if residents favor exceeding the state imposed levy limit for hiring additional public safety personnel at a cost to taxpayers of $57 per $100,000 worth of property value.

Besides Maple Park improvements, the village also in October 2022 approved a master plan for Crawford Park, which included upgrades of a skate park, splash pad, sledding hill, open-air shelter with restrooms, multi-use sports field, court sports and ice skating rink, and is costing the village a total of $10,091,158.

Residents may wonder why the village is asking residents to consider paying higher property taxes for public safety when the village is allotting such a large amount of money for parks.

The answer: Money the village is spending on parks are revenues generated by park impact fees, and as such, can only be spent on parks.

These dollars are collected from new home construction fees and are earmarked for future park land or amenities.

The master plan that was completed for Crawford Park is a plan that will guide the village in how to prioritize future upgrades and improvements to the park — upgrades that will be funded through park impact fees, donations and other sources.

Public safety staffing expenses are annual, recurring expenses that must be budgeted for every year.