After 109 days without one, masks are now required again in the City of Racine

RACINE — After 109 days without such an ordinance, masks are now required again in the City of Racine.
On Tuesday, the City Council voted 8-6 to put a mask mandate back in place in the City of Racine, citing rising COVID-19 case numbers, and a vaccination rate far below the statewide and national averages. The new requirement went into effect today.
The city has had some form of a mask mandate in place — for most people in most public buildings — from July 27, 2020, through May 18, 2021, when the City Council repealed the first local mandate.
Rules
The new mask ordinance is similar to the prior one, with a requirement that masks be worn indoors by most people over the age of 4 inside most public buildings.
What counts as a face covering remains the same and includes medical masks and multilayer cloth masks, provided that they are worn such that they securely cover the person’s nose and mouth. Face coverings do not include single-layer cloth garments such as bandanas, scarves or gaiters.
Face masks must be worn in public spaces, which is any indoor space that is open to the public. This does not include any private residence, private residential property, or private offices or workspaces that are not open to customers or to public visitors.
Additionally, face coverings must be worn when riding on public transportation or riding in a taxi, private car service or ride-sharing vehicle.
REGARDING BUSINESSES: The ordinance will apply to all businesses, organizations and nonprofits within the city. It will apply to employees, customers, visitors and members of the public in the following circumstances:
- Employees are working in any space visited by customers or members of the public, regardless of whether customers or members of the public are present at the time.
- Employees who are working in any space where food is prepared or packaged for sale or distribution to others.
- Customers, visitors, members, or members of the public are in a facility managed or operated by the business, organization or entity.
- Employees in any room or enclosed area where there are other people, except for members of the same family or household.