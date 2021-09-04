After 109 days without one, masks are now required again in the City of Racine

RACINE — After 109 days without such an ordinance, masks are now required again in the City of Racine.

On Tuesday, the City Council voted 8-6 to put a mask mandate back in place in the City of Racine, citing rising COVID-19 case numbers, and a vaccination rate far below the statewide and national averages. The new requirement went into effect today.

The city has had some form of a mask mandate in place — for most people in most public buildings — from July 27, 2020, through May 18, 2021, when the City Council repealed the first local mandate.

Rules

The new mask ordinance is similar to the prior one, with a requirement that masks be worn indoors by most people over the age of 4 inside most public buildings.