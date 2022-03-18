After 100 years, Twin Disc is selling its historic Racine Street headquarters

RACINE — Twin Disc has sold the facility it has occupied for a century at 1328 Racine St.

The corporate headquarters, along with “certain adjacent properties,” according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing made public earlier this week, was sold for $3.25 million.

It was purchased by J. Jeffers & Co., which has taken an increasing interest in redeveloping former industrial properties around Racine.

The Milwaukee-based firm’s most notable investment in Racine has been in the long-abandoned Horlick Malted Milk Factory site, 2100 Northwestern Ave., which Jeffers is turning into apartments, collectively known as Belle City Square. The project was announced as a $100 million investment in affordable housing.

The first building to be reopened, in June 2021, included 60 units. A second 90-unit building at the former Horlick site is currently leasing, with move-in expected to begin for new tenants in spring.

J. Jeffers also is the developer behind the $18.3 million rehabilitation of Gold Medal Lofts, 1701 Packard Ave.

A farewell that keeps up with the times

It was time to move on from the mostly-empty industrial facility on Racine Street, said Twin Disc President and CEO John Batten, the fourth-generation owner of one of Racine’s largest homegrown companies, founded in 1918 by P.H. Batten.

The company manufactures and designs transmission equipment for boats, motor vehicles and industrial machines. Its current market capitalization is $229.52 million.

Although 1328 Racine had been the heart of Twin Disc since at least 1922, the building is now mostly empty. Nothing has been manufactured there in a decade.

Regardless, “three years ago, pre-COVID, we never would’ve thought about selling the facility,” Batten said Friday. Over the past 10 years, primarily financial staff has been quartered there.

Since the pandemic began almost exactly two years ago, many of the 50 or so employees whose offices are in the building became accustomed to working virtually from home.

Twin Disc plans to buy a new, small office facility so that those 50-plus workers will still have somewhere to call their “workplace,” but it will likely only have a few full-time offices for a handful of employees. Adaptable coworking space will then be available for the employees who come into the office only about a couple times per week.

Referring to the 180,000 square-foot facility, “we didn’t need the space,” Batten said.

Local manufacturing is now done at Twin Disc’s facility at the corner of 21st and Ohio streets, and an aftermarket warehousing facility immediately west of Interstate 94 has enough space for the company’s current needs.

Before the pandemic, leaving Racine Street would have been unimaginable, Batten said. But, like so many other workplaces worldwide disrupted by COVID-19, 1328 Racine “lost its vibe,” according to Batten: “Everything changes when you’re in an empty building.”

Sign of the times How long has Twin Disc been on Racine Street? Long enough ago that saying "Car for sale" would've sounded strange. A June 1922 Twin Disc advertisement in The Journal Times lists a "Locomobile For Sale" for just $250.

What’s next?

According to the SEC filing, a “lease back provision” allows Twin Disc to remain at 1328 Racine for up to another 18 months.

1328 Racine St. is located immediately east of Uptown Racine and northwest of the SC Johnson Golden Rondelle.

J. Jeffers & Co. has not announced what it plans to do with the property.

The connection between J. Jeffers and Twin Disc came courtesy of Mayor Cory Mason’s office. When Mason heard that Twin Disc was looking to sell its former factory, he connected Batten with Jeffers — a mutually beneficial connection, all parties agree.

“We continue to be excited about the Racine market. Our Belle City Square project is on track to be one of the city’s most catalytic — historic and adaptive reuse — neighborhood transformations,” Scott Schwebel, J. Jeffers chief marketing officer, said in an email. “Through our development and community engagement efforts with the city of Racine, Mayor Cory Mason — and his team — has introduced us to multiple business and organizational leaders, including John Batten and Twin Disc.

“We are currently exploring the Twin Disc property and its viability for reinvention. We have enjoyed the many new relationships we have built with Racine’s leadership community and their enthusiasm for the city’s positive evolution.”

In a statement Friday, Mason said: “When my office first heard Twin Disc was consolidating and that the building would become available, we were happy to introduce the Jeffers’ team to the folks at Twin Disc. “Between Gold Medal Lofts and Belle City Square — Jeffers & Co. have proven they can do great developments in the city. We are excited that they are looking to do more in Racine and I look forward to learning about the possibilities with the historic Twin Disc building.”

