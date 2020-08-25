AFSCME Wisconsin calls for civilian corps of unarmed responders after Jacob Blake shooting

Following the shooting of Jacob Blake, the American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees Wisconsin released a statement calling for "community-controlled policing oversight" and federal funding to create a civilian corps of unarmed first responders.
AFSCME Wisconsin rebukes the shooting of Jacob Blake at the hands of the Kenosha Police, the organization stated.
“Amid a renewed call to honor and protect Black life, officers from the Kenosha Police Department terrorized the families they swore to protect," AFSCME Wisconsin Executive Director Patrick Wycoff said in a release issued Tuesday. "Shooting a Black man in the back in the presence of his children was not just reckless, it is an abuse of power."
AFSCME Wisconsin said in a press release that the organization demands the implementation of community-controlled policing oversight; robust community services investment in behavioral health, social services, education and housing; and an end to federally supported militarized police presence in communities.
"Without these measures in place, trust cannot be built and repaired with the community and those who the police force swears to protect," the release stated.
In solidarity with national efforts, AFSCME Wisconsin advocates for federal funding to create a civilian corps of unarmed first responders such as social workers, EMTs and health professionals who are trained to handle nonviolent emergencies and specialize in de-escalation.
Moreover, AFSCME Wisconsin lends its support to the creation of a national database to prevent officers who have been removed from employment or resigned in the face of misconduct, from being reemployed by another law enforcement agency.
"As public employees, we spend our lives and labor investing in our communities," Wycoff said. "Disregard for the lives of our neighbors of color destroys the trust we have worked so hard to build. We cannot heal the wounds of white supremacy and brutality against the working class while this senseless violence persists. The safety of one means the safety of all. We cannot let up until each community member feels safe. We stand in solidarity with the family of Jacob Blake and reiterate that Black lives matter."
