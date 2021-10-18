Afghan refugees leave Wisconsin for new home and new life

Furmoli’s sisters are both teachers, but since the Taliban has been restricting education for girls and women, they have not been able to go to work.

“Their daughters who were going to school and to the university, now there is no university, no school for them. All of them are at home, and they don’t have any income. So this is a big problem for them right now,” said Furmoli.

As much as he worries for his family members back in Afghanistan, Furmoli said it has also motivated him to focus on getting his family settled in the U.S.

When the news came last week that they would finally be leaving Fort McCoy, Furmoli said he was overjoyed to have a “final destination.” The resettlement agency booked his flight and rented a home for his family in Utica.

Now, instead of worrying about the future, Furmoli is busy planning for it.

He said he is eager to connect with his sponsor in Utica, get his driver’s license, enroll his kids in school and find an English language class for his wife so they can all start integrating with the community.

But his biggest concern is work.