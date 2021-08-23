Afghan refugees have begun arriving in Wisconsin; Rep. Neubauer and others call for 'welcome and support'

“There is no clear plan for background checks. There is no clear vetting plan ... There is no clear plan for health screenings. There is no clear plan for potentially necessary quarantines or vaccinations.”

Testin went on to refer to the refugees as “10 to 20 thousand potentially unidentified, potentially unvetted, potentially unhealthy people as they pour into rural Wisconsin.”

However, most other elected leaders have welcomed the refugees.

On Aug. 20, state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, stated: “Now is the time for us to welcome and support the Afghans whose lives have been upended by the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan. It is imperative that we approach this situation with empathy and welcome our new neighbors into communities across Wisconsin ... Our new neighbors are leaving behind their homes, belongings, and communities in search of safety. They deserve all the respect, compassion, and patience that they shared with us in Afghanistan ... Their path forward is not clear, but it is our job to walk that path with them.”