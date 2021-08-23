Afghan refugees have begun arriving in Wisconsin; Rep. Neubauer and others call for 'welcome and support'

Afghan refugees have begun arriving at Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin for temporary housing and support after their home country fell to the Taliban.
According to a statement from the Army base, Afghans with special immigrant visa applicants, their families and other individuals at risk began arriving at the base Sunday as part of the continuing U.S. airlift. This is in addition to Afghans currently undergoing processing at Fort Lee, Virginia. More arrivals are expected in the coming days.
Fort McCoy spokeswoman Cheryl Phillips said refugees are flying into Volk Field Air National Guard Base and being transported to Fort McCoy, which is located between Tomah and Sparta, about 100 miles northwest of Madison.
It was not immediately clear how many refugees Fort McCoy will be receiving. However, 1,000 soldiers from the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve are assembling at Fort McCoy to provide support.
The White House said Monday it is requiring refugees to undergo “biometric and biographical vetting” before coming into the U.S., Jason Calvi of WITI (Fox 6) reported.
NEW: All Afghan refugees are going through biometric and biographical vetting BEFORE landing at Dulles in Virginia and from there to three bases, including Wisconsin’s Fort McCoy, a White House official says. pic.twitter.com/vgJ51TFBSy— Jason Calvi (@JasonCalvi) August 23, 2021
Fort McCoy is one three military installations in the U.S. approved by the Department of Defense for temporary housing. U.S. Northern Command is working to build additional capacity at the Wisconsin base, as well as at Fort Lee, Fort Bliss in Texas, and potentially other bases.
The last time Fort McCoy served as a refugee center was in 1980, when it housed 14,000 Cubans who fled Fidel Castro’s government.
Some worried, others call for compassion
Some, including U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., and state Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, have expressed worries about the U.S. accepting refugees.
On Aug. 18, Tiffany issued a news release that said he was “deeply disturbed by reports that as many as 5,000 Afghans per day are headed to the United States — many without valid visas or even basic identity documents ... The White House should abandon this dangerous, ready-fire-aim plan and mitigate risk by transporting Afghans to safe third countries for vetting before bringing thousands of unknown people into Wisconsin or other U.S. states. Our national security has been deeply degraded in the months since January 20 and allowing the mass entry of foreigners from a known hotbed of terrorism will only make this situation far worse.”
Testin too issued a letter Aug. 20, criticizing the Biden administration by saying it “has no clear plan to safely manage the massive influx of thousands of people per day from a known terrorist training ground, some without even basic identification, who may be transported directly to communities in the United States.”
“There is no clear plan for background checks. There is no clear vetting plan ... There is no clear plan for health screenings. There is no clear plan for potentially necessary quarantines or vaccinations.”
Testin went on to refer to the refugees as “10 to 20 thousand potentially unidentified, potentially unvetted, potentially unhealthy people as they pour into rural Wisconsin.”
However, most other elected leaders have welcomed the refugees.
On Aug. 20, state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, stated: “Now is the time for us to welcome and support the Afghans whose lives have been upended by the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan. It is imperative that we approach this situation with empathy and welcome our new neighbors into communities across Wisconsin ... Our new neighbors are leaving behind their homes, belongings, and communities in search of safety. They deserve all the respect, compassion, and patience that they shared with us in Afghanistan ... Their path forward is not clear, but it is our job to walk that path with them.”
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a staunch conservative, likewise said that her fellow Midwestern state is “on board and ready to go” with accepting refugees from Afghanistan. “We want them to be here, and we want them to know that. And we’ll work through those processes, whatever they may be.”
Last week, Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement: “Just as they (the refugees) protected us in serving our country and helped keep our troops safe, we owe it to them to protect and keep them safe.”
Adam Rogan of The Journal Times contributed to this report.